GalaxEye launches Mission Drishti, world's first OptoSAR satellite platform

Bengaluru-based space startup GalaxEye on Sunday announced the successful launch of Mission Drishti, the world’s first OptoSAR satellite, marking a significant milestone in the advancement of Earth observation technologies and reinforcing India’s growing capabilities in the global space sector.

Weighing 190 kilograms, Mission Drishti is India’s largest privately developed Earth observation satellite. It is the first satellite globally to integrate Electro-Optical (EO) and Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) sensors into a single operational platform, enabling all-weather, day-and-night imaging capabilities. This integrated approach addresses long-standing limitations of conventional systems and enables more reliable and consistent data acquisition across diverse environmental conditions.

This is a dual-use Earth observation satellite, supporting use cases across defence, agriculture, disaster management, maritime monitoring, and infrastructure planning. "Mission Drishti marks our first mission and the culmination of over five years of sustained R&D to develop this breakthrough technology. With the satellite now successfully in orbit, our immediate focus is on completing its commissioning. As we move through this phase, we are already witnessing strong global interest in the differentiated datasets enabled by our OptoSAR payload," said Suyash Singh, founder and chief executive officer, GalaxEye. Mission Drishti is the result of over five years of sustained, indigenous research and development, reflecting a broader shift in India’s space ecosystem towards innovation-led, IP-driven technological advancement. Prior to launch, Mission Drishti underwent extensive environmental testing and performance validation to ensure operational readiness. This was also enabled by strong support from IN-SPACe, providing access to testing infrastructure and relevant authorisations.

Following its successful deployment and commissioning, initial imagery is expected to be delivered to customers in the coming weeks. The satellite has already generated significant interest from government and commercial stakeholders internationally, seeking access to high-quality, high-frequency Earth observation data. GalaxEye recently announced a landmark partnership with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation, for the global distribution of its satellite imagery. This collaboration is expected to enhance access to advanced Earth observation data for a wide range of applications. The successful launch of this mission also reflects the rapid progress of India’s private space sector over recent years, highlighting a transition towards high-value, innovation-driven contributions to the global space economy.

"The sustained effort over the last five to six years on confidence-building, capacity-building, and the commercialisation of India’s private space technology ecosystem is now showing tangible results. Mission Drishti by GalaxEye is a fine example of this — the world’s first OptoSAR satellite from an Indian private player. As more Indian space companies demonstrate their capabilities through real missions and engagement with global customers, confidence in India’s space ecosystem will continue to strengthen, creating greater demand both in India and overseas. I compliment the GalaxEye team on this important milestone and wish them continued success," said Pawan Goenka, chairman, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Center.