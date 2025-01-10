Games24x7 announces final list of its startup accelerator programme

Gaming unicorn Games24x7 announced a list of 17 firms as part of its startup accelerator programme, TechXpedite. These companies belong to categories such as artificial intelligence (AI), gaming, and impact-driven inclusive technology.

More than 330 companies had applied to the programme, which was launched in October 2024.

The selected companies will participate in mentorship programmes over the next eight weeks with industry leaders, venture capitalists (VCs), and domain experts, covering themes such as business continuity strategies, market penetration approaches, financial frameworks, technological advancements, among others.

As part of the programme, Games24x7 will provide each company with $0.5 million in credits from more than 30 technology partners.

“Our goal with TechXpedite is to provide end-to-end mentoring to entrepreneurs to help them solve problems and challenges that they otherwise struggle with. Obviously, also provide them with a platform where they can later raise capital,” said Trivikraman Thampy, co-founder and co-CEO, Games24x7.

The programme will culminate in an event in March 2025, where startups will present to a panel of investors and industry leaders, aimed at securing funding for their products and services.

Also Read

Thampy added that the company does not intend to charge selected firms in the programme any fees, including a stake or sweat equity.

“We're not taking anything for mentorship. We are not charging companies anything in cash or in sweat for the programme. If we do invest capital from our venture fund, only then will we take equity,” he explained.

The company had set up Games24x7 Ventures back in November 2022 with a total corpus of Rs 400 crore. The fund has been set up with a five-year timeline.

“Right now, we have invested a very small portion, less than five per cent, of the total fund value. But there’s a lot of opportunities that we are looking at very actively,” he added.

Games24x7 is an online gaming company founded in 2006. It is backed by investors including Tiger Global, The Raine Group, and Malabar Investment Advisors.

The firm operates the online rummy platform RummyCircle and the fantasy sports platform My11Circle.