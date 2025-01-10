Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Start Ups / Games24x7 announces final list of its startup accelerator programme

Games24x7 announces final list of its startup accelerator programme

More than 330 companies had applied to the programme, which was launched in October 2024

Games24x7
As part of the programme, Games24x7 will provide each company with $0.5 million in credits from more than 30 technology partners | Photo: X @games24x7
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 6:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gaming unicorn Games24x7 announced a list of 17 firms as part of its startup accelerator programme, TechXpedite. These companies belong to categories such as artificial intelligence (AI), gaming, and impact-driven inclusive technology.
 
More than 330 companies had applied to the programme, which was launched in October 2024.
 
The selected companies will participate in mentorship programmes over the next eight weeks with industry leaders, venture capitalists (VCs), and domain experts, covering themes such as business continuity strategies, market penetration approaches, financial frameworks, technological advancements, among others.
 
As part of the programme, Games24x7 will provide each company with $0.5 million in credits from more than 30 technology partners.
 
“Our goal with TechXpedite is to provide end-to-end mentoring to entrepreneurs to help them solve problems and challenges that they otherwise struggle with. Obviously, also provide them with a platform where they can later raise capital,” said Trivikraman Thampy, co-founder and co-CEO, Games24x7.
 
The programme will culminate in an event in March 2025, where startups will present to a panel of investors and industry leaders, aimed at securing funding for their products and services.

Also Read

Table Space Founder and CEO Amit Banerji dies of heart attack at age 45

Boosting infra, empowering youth in rural areas a priority: PM Modi

DPIIT partners with Stride Ventures to help startups in funding, mentorship

Govt, Startup Policy Forum team up to make India a global innovation hub

Warmup Ventures launches Rs 300 cr fund to back early-stage startups

 
Thampy added that the company does not intend to charge selected firms in the programme any fees, including a stake or sweat equity.
 
“We're not taking anything for mentorship. We are not charging companies anything in cash or in sweat for the programme. If we do invest capital from our venture fund, only then will we take equity,” he explained.
 
The company had set up Games24x7 Ventures back in November 2022 with a total corpus of Rs 400 crore. The fund has been set up with a five-year timeline.
 
“Right now, we have invested a very small portion, less than five per cent, of the total fund value. But there’s a lot of opportunities that we are looking at very actively,” he added.
 
Games24x7 is an online gaming company founded in 2006. It is backed by investors including Tiger Global, The Raine Group, and Malabar Investment Advisors.
 
The firm operates the online rummy platform RummyCircle and the fantasy sports platform My11Circle.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Practo reports 22% rise in revenue in FY24, GMV crosses Rs 3,500 crore

Innovaccer raises $275 mn to expand its healthcare AI capabilities

Lenskart gears up for IPO, aims to raise up to $1 bn from investors

Ed-tech unicorn PhysicsWallah expands offline presence to over 150 centres

Over 2,000 startups in edtech sector shut shop in past five years

Topics :Artificial intelligenceStartupgaming industry

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story