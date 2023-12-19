Home / Companies / Start Ups / Gamezop expands publisher offerings with Newszop, Astrozop, and Criczop

Gamezop expands publisher offerings with Newszop, Astrozop, and Criczop

The launch of Newszop, Astrozop, and Criczop will help in boosting user engagement and driving advertising revenue

BS Web Team New Delhi

Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 4:53 PM IST
Gamezop, a Delhi-based smartphone gaming platform, on Tuesday announced the launch of three new products – Newszop, Astrozop, and Criczop – to expand its suite of offerings for digital publishers worldwide.

These additions will empower apps and websites to seamlessly integrate diverse and captivating content while boosting user engagement and driving advertising revenue, said the company.

Building upon its success in gaming and quizzing, Gamezop is embarking on a strategic expansion of its content portfolio with Newszop, Astrozop, and Criczop, it said.

Commenting on the development, Yashash Agarwal, CEO and co-founder at Gamezop said, "Gamezop's mission is to build the world's largest distribution network for digital content. The addition of these new verticals is a natural step in that direction."

"The successful launch of Quizzop in 2022 opened doors for us to explore new opportunities, eventually leading us to focus on Newszop, Astrozop, and Criczop. While each product has its unique features, for the ease of our partners, the integration process is the same," said Agarwal.

"Our aim is to create a platform layer running across our products that centralises crucial functions – such as first-party data collection, privacy compliance, content recommendation engines, cloud infrastructure management, direct ad sales, and optimised ad serving – so that we can continue expanding into new verticals on a scalable basis and adding value for publishers around the world," he added.

All you need to know about Newszop, Astrozop, Criczop

Newszop is a plug-and-play solution that can be integrated into apps and websites as a news centre. It offers verified, real-time news and trending stories from trusted sources.

Astrozop is an embeddable astrology hub for publishers that engages their users with personalised tarot card readings. "Exciting additions such as zodiac readings, compatibility reports, and career horoscopes are soon to follow," said the company.

Criczop is an easy-to-integrate cricket portal designed for publishers catering to audiences in cricket-playing nations. It offers live scores, match schedules, commentary, highlights, and trending tweets.

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 4:53 PM IST

