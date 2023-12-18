Home / Companies / Start Ups / Swiggy unveils Pockethero, food delivery for budget-conscious customers

Swiggy unveils Pockethero, food delivery for budget-conscious customers

In-app service offers free delivery and up to 60% discounts, will list restaurants within three km of a customer

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 7:07 PM IST
Food delivery firm Swiggy has launched Pockethero, an in-app free online ordering service for budget-conscious consumers.

Pockethero gives up to 60 per cent discounts, aiming to become the go-to economical choice for consumers. The service is live in Delhi and National Capital Region, Jaipur, Lucknow and Chandigarh. It will soon be launched in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Company executives said the platform would list select restaurants within a three-km range of a customer. People who have tight budgets or are strict about spending are typically not frequent users of food delivery apps. These include students living as paying guests, people who have migrated to a city for their first jobs or even families with young adults. With Pockethero, such people can start exploring cuisines without worrying about discounts and paying delivery fees for orders.

"Pockethero aims to make food delivery accessible to a set of users who today may find online food delivery less value for money,” said Sidharth Bhakoo, vice-president, National Business Head, at Swiggy. “It delivers the best of discounts from our partner restaurants and gives free delivery on top of it to give our customers a taste of convenience without having to think much about their pockets.”

Users can open the Swiggy app, go to the food category and find Pockethero alongside the offer zone.

Topics :SwiggyFood deliverye-commerce discountsstartups in India

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 6:10 PM IST

