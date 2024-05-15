Home / Companies / Start Ups / Go Digit General Insurance raises Rs 1,176.59 crore from anchor investors

It allocated over 43 million equity shares at Rs 272 per share on Tuesday, to anchor investors

Go Digit General Insurance
Go Digit General Insurance
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 12:19 AM IST
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli-backed Go Digit General Insurance Limited, on Tuesday, garnered Rs 1,176.59 crores from anchor investors, the company said in stock exchange filing.

The company said in the statement that it allocated over 43 million (43,257,009) equity shares at Rs 272 per share to anchor investors, ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) that opens for public subscription on Wednesday.

"Out of the total allocation of 43,257,009 equity shares to the anchor investors, 14,496,570 were allocated to 11 domestic mutual funds through a total of 23 schemes amounting to Rs 394.31 crore (approx.) which is 33.51 per cent of the Total Anchor Book Size,"said the Bengaluru-based insurance startup.

The equity shares of the compnay are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE. 

The IPO of the compnay is scheduled to remain open for three days, and will close on Friday, May 17, 2024.
 

The offer is a mix of fresh issue of Rs 1,125 crore and an offer for sale up to 54.77 million equity shares by promoters and other selling shareholders.

The price band for the IPO has been kept at Rs 258 – Rs 272 per equity share.

Topics :General Insurancestock market tradingAnchor investors

First Published: May 15 2024 | 12:19 AM IST

