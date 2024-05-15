Go Digit General Insurance raises Rs 1,176.59 crore from anchor investors





The company said in the statement that it allocated over 43 million (43,257,009) equity shares at Rs 272 per share to anchor investors,



"Out of the total allocation of 43,257,009 equity shares to the anchor investors, 14,496,570 were allocated to 11 domestic mutual funds through a total of 23 schemes amounting to Rs 394.31 crore (approx.) which is 33.51 per cent of the Total Anchor Book Size,"said the Bengaluru-based insurance startup.



The IPO of the compnay is scheduled to remain open for three days, and will close on Friday, May 17, 2024.



The offer is a mix of fresh issue of Rs 1,125 crore and an offer for sale up to 54.77 million equity shares by promoters and other selling shareholders.

The price band for the IPO has been kept at Rs 258 – Rs 272 per equity share.