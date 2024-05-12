Home / Companies / Start Ups / Life and leave: 84% of startups allow employees to accumulate earned leave

Life and leave: 84% of startups allow employees to accumulate earned leave

Most startups don't give leave for menstruation but many do for miscarriage

startups
Premium
Representative Picture
Ajinkya Kawale
1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2024 | 9:44 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Almost four out of 10 startups in India do not give employees short casual leave but most provide longer ‘earned’ breaks. Earned and sickness leave are typically for 11-20 days, according to business consultancy Aon’s survey. Most startups don’t give leave for menstruation but many do for miscarriage. It’s at early-stage firms that more employees use remote work option.


Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Smriti Irani opposes menstruation leave policy, says it's 'not a handicap'

Air India Express: 85 flights cancelled; Air India to support on 20 routes

Not happy? Do not come to work: Chinese firm introduces 'unhappy leave'

Denying women childcare leave violation of Constitution: Supreme Court

Startup funding in 2023 lowest in 5 yrs as big-ticket deals dip: Report

Zeta eyes 50% of $1 trn credit line on UPI banking tech opportunity by 2030

Financial services startup Groww moves domicile to India from the US

India aiming for AI accessibility to all, says Infosys' Nandan Nilekani

Setu unveils Sesame, India's first domain-specific LLM for BFSI sector

Nandan Nilekani-backed people+ai partners with 24 tech organisations

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Menstrual leaveStartupsTechnologyemployees

First Published: May 12 2024 | 9:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story