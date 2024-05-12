Life and leave: 84% of startups allow employees to accumulate earned leave

Almost four out of 10 startups in India do not give employees short casual leave but most provide longer ‘earned’ breaks. Earned and sickness leave are typically for 11-20 days, according to business consultancy Aon’s survey. Most startups don’t give leave for menstruation but many do for miscarriage. It’s at early-stage firms that more employees use remote work option.
