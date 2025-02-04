HomeExchange to launch in India with the lowest membership cost globally

HomeExchange, a global platform that facilitates home-swapping globally, will enter the Indian market at an annual membership fee of Rs 7,500 per year, the company announced on Tuesday.

In comparison, the annual membership fee in the US is $220, making India’s membership fee the lowest among its existing markets.

“Currently, our top five markets are France, Spain, the US, Italy, and Canada,” Emmanuel Arnaud, chief executive officer, HomeExchange, told Business Standard in a virtual interview. “We think that within five years, India can be in our top five markets and have around 3,000 to 5,000 Indian homes in the global network within the first year.”

Until now, HomeExchange was not present in any Asian country. With over 200,000 members in 155 countries, each member generates approximately $200 in revenue for the company annually, making its global revenue around $40 million.

Arnaud expects the company’s global revenue to quadruple in the next five years, with India contributing at least $10 million to its future revenue.

Headquartered in Paris, the platform allows its members to swap homes with each other for a specific period as part of a direct home exchange model. If a direct swap is not possible, members can earn ‘guest points’ when they host other members and later use these points to stay in someone else's home.

This means a member in India can stay in homes across the world for up to five to seven nights without needing to host their home first, with unlimited exchanges available each year.

Also Read

This comes amid a rising trend of Indian travellers opting for international trips post-pandemic. The company states that with hotel prices in major international destinations increasing by 20 to 30 per cent over the past year, HomeExchange represents a more affordable segment.

India’s outbound travel market is expected to hit $55.4 billion by 2034, growing by over 11 per cent annually, the company said in a statement, citing the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci).

The company will establish its office in Delhi NCR to oversee local operations, community engagement, and partnerships with tourism boards and sustainability-focused organisations.

The expansion plan in India is divided into two phases. The first phase aims to capture India’s outbound travel market, focusing on metro cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Delhi NCR. The second phase will establish a presence in popular tourist destinations such as Goa, Jaipur, and Shimla for inbound travel.

Charles-Edouard Girard, co-founder of HomeExchange, was quoted as saying in the release, “It’s not just where you stay, but how you connect with people and cultures in a transformative way.”

He further said that the company offers a verified, members-only community, with up to $1,000,000 coverage for property damage, ensuring Indian travellers feel confident and secure throughout their journey.