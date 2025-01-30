SuperOps secures $25 mn in Series to drive AI innovation, expand Globally

SuperOps, the AI-driven IT platform transforming operations for IT service providers and internal IT teams, said it has raised $25 million in Series C funding, led by March Capital with participation from existing investors Addition and Z47. This brings SuperOps’ total funding to $54.4 million. Over the past year, SuperOps has tripled its customers and expanded its footprint to 104 countries.

SuperOps plans to use the new funding to expand its AI research and development, scale its offerings for mid-market and enterprise managed service providers (MSPs), and further extend its global reach. With IT spending projected to hit $5.74 trillion in 2025, according to Gartner, the stakes have never been higher.

SuperOps is now taking its proven expertise in MSP technology into the broader IT market with the launch of its Endpoint Management tool. Designed for IT team productivity, the tool enables IT teams to achieve more with fewer resources.

“IT teams worldwide are navigating complex challenges, including remote work and rising cybersecurity threats,” said Arvind Parthiban, co-founder and chief executive officer of SuperOps. “At SuperOps, we are empowering these IT heroes with tools that transform their operations, reduce costs, and fuel growth. After revolutionising the MSP space, we are thrilled to bring our AI expertise to internal IT teams with the launch of our Endpoint Management tool. The high demand and early successes validate that this is the future of IT operations.”

Over the last four years, SuperOps has been helping thousands of service providers optimise operations through its unified AI-powered platform. Now, the company said internal IT teams—already comprising 20 per cent of SuperOps' customer base—stand to benefit from the same transformative technology.

The foundation of SuperOps’ success lies in its focus on AI innovation. In 2024, the company unveiled Monica, a hyper-contextual AI guide that analyses the MSP’s dataset to deliver personalised insights, automate routine workflows, and accelerate decision-making. With Monica, MSPs and IT teams have seen up to a 30 per cent improvement in operational efficiency.

“The SuperOps team has proven their capability to disrupt the MSP technology market. With rapid product advancements and significant growth in global markets, SuperOps has become a major player. We are excited to support the expansion of their AI platform and scaling of their offerings to larger MSPs and internal IT teams,” said Ravi Rajamony, vice president at March Capital.

The company said the Series C round, entirely backed by existing investors, highlights the continued confidence in SuperOps’ vision and execution.

"SuperOps has disrupted the stagnant MSP tools space, creating real value for MSPs through true innovation, and its entry into IT Endpoint Management promises to have a similar impact. We are excited to continue to support the SuperOps team on their mission to empower IT service providers to scale, streamline operations, and thrive in an increasingly competitive market," said Todd Arfman at Addition.

Tarun Davda, managing director at Z47, said the platform has improved the businesses of MSPs worldwide. “I am impressed by the team’s customer-centric approach to innovation and their AI advancements. I am confident that SuperOps will continue to outpace the competition and create significant value for IT service providers,” said Davda.