Hyderabad most travelled city in 2023, UP most visited state: Oyo

As remote working and flexibility declined, travelers sought to maximize their vacations and extended long weekends this year

Photo: Shutterstock
Aryaman Gupta New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 9:19 PM IST
Hyderabad was the most booked city in India among travellers, followed by Bengaluru, in 2023, according to a report by hospitality major OYO. Among states, Uttar Pradesh was the most visited, ahead of Maharashtra, it said.

2023 stood out as a distinctive year for the travel industry, representing a potential return to complete normalcy after the challenges posed by Covid-19, according to Shreerang Godbole, global chief service officer, OYO.

“As remote working and flexibility declined, travellers sought to maximise their vacations and extended long weekends this year. However, the pandemic-induced trend of exploring domestic destinations continues to dominate. Globally, leisure destinations are at the forefront of travel growth, and in India, we also observed a noteworthy contribution from business travel,” he added.

Top travel trends of Indians:
 

In India

Most Travelled Cities

1. Hyderabad

2. Bengaluru

3. Delhi

4. Kolkata

Most Travelled States

1. Uttar Pradesh

2. Maharashtra

3. Telangana

4. Andhra Pradesh
 

Abroad

Most Travelled cities in US

1. Houston

2. Tulsa

3. Irving

4. Oklahoma City

5. Wade

Most Travelled Destinations in UK

1. London

2. Plymouth

3. Middlesbrough

4. Sheffield

5. Eastbourne

Top Travel Destinations in Indonesia

1. Jakarta

2. Bandung

3. Bali

4. Medan

5. Yogyakarta

Most Travelled Cities in Europe

1. Salzburg and Tyrol (Austria)

2. West Flanders and Liège (Belgium)

3. Blavand and Marielyst (Denmark)

4. North Holland and Guelders (the Netherlands)

5. Baltic Sea and North Sea regions (Germany)

Topics :OYO Hotels & Homesglobal travel industryTravel & tourismHotel sector

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 9:19 PM IST

