Home / Companies / Start Ups / India's D2C segment sees funding decline to $757 million in 2024

India's D2C segment sees funding decline to $757 million in 2024

The decline in funding can be attributed to investor caution amid global economic slowdown, oversaturation of similar brands, and fluctuating unit economics driven by high customer acquisition costs

startup funding investment
Premium
The report also pointed out that D2C brands are reeling under challenges including costly offline expansion and pressure to shift towards profitability
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s direct-to-consumer (D2C) segment, which raised $757 million in 2024, witnessed a drop of 18 per cent and 54 per cent compared to $930 million and $1.6 billion in 2023 and 2022, respectively, according to a latest report. The decline in funding can be attributed to investor caution amid the global economic slowdown, oversaturation of similar brands, and fluctuating unit economics driven by high customer acquisition costs, as per the 2024 Tracxn Geo Annual Funding Report on India’s D2C sector. The report also pointed out that D2C brands are reeling under challenges including costly offline expansion and pressure to shift towards profitability.
 

D2C SNAPSHOT 2024

 

Funding Raised

$757 Mn

Funding Rounds

251

First-time Funded Cos

70

Unicorns

0

Acquisitions

13

IPOs

3

 

 

D2C FUNDING 

2024: Least Funded Year for D2C

 

Calendar Year

Funding Amount

Funding Rounds

2021

$1.7 Bn

304

2022

$1.6 Bn

374

2023

$929.7 Mn

327

2024

$756.6 Mn

251

 

 

TOP 5 FUNDING ROUNDS

 

Company (D2C)

Funding Amount (In $ Mn)

Round

BlueStone

72

Series D

Bella Vita Organic

49

Angel

WoodenStreet

43

Series C

Lal Sweets

39

PE

Nat Habit

37

Series B

 

 

TOP 5 D2C EXITS

 

Company

Acquisition Price/IPO Mcap

Type

VCare Products

$60 Mn

Acquisition

Max Protein

$46.4 Mn

Acquisition

Earth Rhythm

$5.3 Mn

Acquisition

Interiors & More

$19.2 Mn

IPO

Signoria

$3.7 Mn

IPO

 

 

TOP 5 FUNDED CITIES

 

City

Funding Amount (In $ Mn)

Funding Rounds

Bengaluru

253

43

Gurugram

164

29

Mumbai

99.8

59

Delhi

74.1

36

Jaipur

45.1

6

 

 

STAGE-WISE FUNDING TRENDS

 
 

Seed Stage

Early Stage

Late Stage

2020

$50.4 Mn

$294 Mn

$80.3 Mn

2021

$140 Mn

$413 Mn

$1.1 Bn

2022

$183 Mn

$540 Mn

$912 Mn

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Uber's rumoured tie-up with BluSmart to achieve green goals under a cloud

Premium

Zeta bets on modern code to rewrite $300 bn banking software market

India's startup failure isn't about ambition, it's about the economy

Premium

Electric ride-hailing startup BluSmart may opt for hybrid model of ops

Premium

Datanomics: R&D spends by India Inc lag global peers despite improvement

Topics :Startupsfunding

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story