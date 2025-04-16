India's D2C segment sees funding decline to $757 million in 2024

D2C SNAPSHOT 2024
|
Funding Raised
|
$757 Mn
|
Funding Rounds
|
251
|
First-time Funded Cos
|
70
|
Unicorns
|
0
|
Acquisitions
|
13
|
IPOs
|
3
D2C FUNDING
2024: Least Funded Year for D2C
|
Calendar Year
|
Funding Amount
|
Funding Rounds
|
2021
|
$1.7 Bn
|
304
|
2022
|
$1.6 Bn
|
374
|
2023
|
$929.7 Mn
|
327
|
2024
|
$756.6 Mn
|
251
TOP 5 FUNDING ROUNDS
|
Company (D2C)
|
Funding Amount (In $ Mn)
|
Round
|
BlueStone
|
72
|
Series D
|
Bella Vita Organic
|
49
|
Angel
|
WoodenStreet
|
43
|
Series C
|
Lal Sweets
|
39
|
PE
|
Nat Habit
|
37
|
Series B
TOP 5 D2C EXITS
|
Company
|
Acquisition Price/IPO Mcap
|
Type
VCare Products
$60 Mn
Acquisition
Max Protein
$46.4 Mn
Acquisition
Earth Rhythm
$5.3 Mn
Acquisition
Interiors & More
$19.2 Mn
IPO
Signoria
$3.7 Mn
IPO
TOP 5 FUNDED CITIES
|
City
|
Funding Amount (In $ Mn)
|
Funding Rounds
|
Bengaluru
|
253
|
43
|
Gurugram
|
164
|
29
|
Mumbai
|
99.8
|
59
|
Delhi
|
74.1
|
36
|
Jaipur
|
45.1
|
6
STAGE-WISE FUNDING TRENDS
|
Seed Stage
|
Early Stage
|
Late Stage
|
2020
|
$50.4 Mn
|
$294 Mn
|
$80.3 Mn
|
2021
|
$140 Mn
|
$413 Mn
|
$1.1 Bn
|
2022
|
$183 Mn
|
$540 Mn
|
$912 Mn
