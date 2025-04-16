India's D2C segment sees funding decline to $757 million in 2024

India’s direct-to-consumer (D2C) segment, which raised $757 million in 2024, witnessed a drop of 18 per cent and 54 per cent compared to $930 million and $1.6 billion in 2023 and 2022, respectively, according to a latest report. The decline in funding can be attributed to investor caution amid the global economic slowdown, oversaturation of similar brands, and fluctuating unit economics driven by high customer acquisition costs, as per the 2024 Tracxn Geo Annual Funding Report on India’s D2C sector. The report also pointed out that D2C brands are reeling under challenges including costly offline expansion and pressure to shift towards profitability.

D2C SNAPSHOT 2024

Funding Raised $757 Mn Funding Rounds 251 First-time Funded Cos 70 Unicorns 0 Acquisitions 13 IPOs 3 D2C FUNDING 2024: Least Funded Year for D2C Calendar Year Funding Amount Funding Rounds 2021 $1.7 Bn 304 2022 $1.6 Bn 374 2023 $929.7 Mn 327 2024 $756.6 Mn 251 TOP 5 FUNDING ROUNDS Company (D2C) Funding Amount (In $ Mn) Round BlueStone 72 Series D Bella Vita Organic 49 Angel WoodenStreet 43 Series C Lal Sweets 39 PE Nat Habit 37 Series B TOP 5 D2C EXITS Company Acquisition Price/IPO Mcap Type