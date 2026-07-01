India's U30 startups funds mostly deployed for product, expansion: Hurun

More than half of the capital raised by India's leading under-30 entrepreneurs is being deployed towards product development and market expansion, reflecting a growing focus on building sustainable businesses, according to a report released on Wednesday.

"But what truly sets this generation apart is not the scale of capital they have raised, it is the discipline with which they are deploying it. Over 50 per cent of all funds raised are going directly into product development and market expansion," said Anas Rahman Junaid, founder and chief researcher at Hurun India.

"These are founders who are not building for the next funding round; they are building for the next decade. In a world that often celebrates the raise, this cohort is quietly focused on the result," Junaid added.

According to the report, funding deployed by companies on the Avendus Wealth-Hurun India U30 List 2026 is primarily directed towards growth and expansion, with product development accounting for 27 per cent of capital allocation and market and geographic expansion another 26 per cent, taking the combined share to 53 per cent. The report also found that BharatPe has completed the highest number of funding rounds among startups led by entrepreneurs on the list, having raised capital across 18 rounds. Simple Energy and Zepto follow with 15 rounds each, while Pixxel has completed 11 rounds and Baaz Bikes nine. The findings indicate that young founders are increasingly prioritising long-term product creation and market expansion over discretionary spending, even as they continue to attract significant investor interest.

Zepto is the most funded startup on this year's list, having raised USD 2.3 billion to date. FinTech leader BharatPe follows with USD 650 million, while Clean Mobility player Simple Energy ranks third with USD 99 million, report said. The allocation of capital extends across SpaceTech and emerging tech ventures, with Pixxel having raised USD 96 million, Klarity securing USD 90 million and Wispr AI raising USD 81 million. Beyond these, Digantara, Swish and Triomics have also secured USD 67 million, USD 54 million, and USD 51 million, respectively, the report added. The report said the 10 youngest entrants on the Avendus Wealth -- Hurun India U30 List 2026 are all aged 24 or under.