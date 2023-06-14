Startup funding dips 71% in 2023; consumer, environment tech sectors shine

Consumer Tech start-ups, offering technology-driven products and services to consumers, have managed to corner the most funding at $1.6 billion.

Indian start-ups, across sectors, have raised a total of $5 billion in funding across 461 deals so far this year (Jan 1-May 31), according to data from Tracxn - a market intelligence platform. Despite investments having dipped almost 71 per cent from $17.1 billion in the year-ago period, when the start-up world saw an unprecedented inflow of capital, key sectors like environment tech, retail, and fintech have managed to maintain their funding lead