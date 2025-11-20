Home / Companies / Start Ups / Ultrahuman raises ₹100 crore in venture debt to fuel market expansion

Ultrahuman raises ₹100 crore in venture debt to fuel market expansion

The Bengaluru health-tech firm plans to use the Alteria Capital financing to scale its wearable ecosystem, deepen product innovation and expand sports and research partnerships

Mohit Kumar
Mohit Kumar, Founder and CEO, Ultrahuman.
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 5:54 PM IST
Ultrahuman, the Bengaluru-based health technology company, has raised ₹100 crore in venture debt from Alteria Capital to support the next stage of its growth.
 
As the key growth season ramps up, this new financing enables Ultrahuman to deepen its innovation pillar and accelerate its market expansion, sports and research partnerships, and development of new features and software revenue streams.
 
“We’ve built Ultrahuman on the principles of cost-disciplined growth and capital efficiency,” said Mohit Kumar, CEO of Ultrahuman. “This partnership with Alteria allows us to accelerate expansion during this key growth season while staying true to our core principles of remaining nimble and lean.”
 
This partnership reinforces Ultrahuman’s approach to profitable, capital-efficient growth, while advancing its goal of making health insights more accessible worldwide. 
 
“With growing affluence, there is a sharper focus on measurement and optimisation of health, and this is a massive global market. Mohit and his team have shown that passion, attention to detail and refined engineering can lead to successful outcomes even in difficult markets across the developed world,” said Vinod Murali, managing partner and co-founder of Alteria. “They are working on a thesis of enabling a pre-emptive approach to managing health and lifestyle, and we are excited to back Ultrahuman as it builds on this ambitious opportunity.”
 
Ultrahuman is building the world’s most comprehensive wearable and ambient health ecosystem. Its flagship product, the Ultrahuman Ring AIR, combines comfort with science-backed insights to help people optimise sleep, recovery and movement. With innovations such as the Ultrahuman M1 CGM, Blood Vision, Ultrahuman Home and Cycle & Ovulation Pro, Ultrahuman empowers people to act early, live better and unlock their peak potential.

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

