Marbles Health targets ₹100 cr ARR, to launch at-home brain care device

Gurgaon’s Marbles Health is targeting Rs 100 crore in annual recurring revenue (ARR) within three years, banking on rising demand for solutions addressing psychiatric and neurological conditions.

“Over the next three years, we are on the path to cross this milestone with a profitable bottom line. Our ambition is to establish the standard of care in brain health, both psychiatry and neurology, across India and expand globally,” Lakshay Sahni, co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO) at Marbles Health, told Business Standard.

About five and a half months ago, Marbles Health introduced EASE, a device used by clinics and hospitals at Rs 2.5 lakh, tested in more than four large independent clinical trials. The technology integrates neuromodulation, brain monitoring, and cognitive training to support recovery from neuropsychiatric conditions including depression, anxiety, and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Sahni added that ongoing research suggests the device may also support patients with coordination issues, stroke recovery, and neurorehabilitation. However, he cautioned that the device is not suitable for all users. “Patients with metal implants, a history of seizures, or skin allergies at the contact areas should avoid using it,” he noted. The health-tech startup is preparing to raise nearly $5 million (Rs 45 crore) in the coming year to strengthen its EASE platform and introduce new offerings, supported by investors such as Capital 2B, Temasek, Whiteboard Capital, Novartis, and government grants. Marbles Health allocates about 35–45 per cent of its funds to research and development (R&D). Among its upcoming offerings is an at-home mental health care device, expected to be priced around Rs 25,000. The company is also developing a specialised programme to support mothers in managing brain health during the pre- and post-pregnancy phases through EASE.

“We are well capitalised and are channeling resources strategically into three areas: expanding adoption in India, accelerating international regulatory approvals, and advancing product innovation. Our investment will be aligned with scaling responsibly while maintaining medical leadership,” Sahni said. Marbles Health is placing artificial intelligence (AI) at the core of its technology roadmap. On the clinical front, the company is using AI to personalise neuromodulation protocols, integrate EEG signals, and monitor cognitive and emotional outcomes. For patients, AI powers more adaptive, measurement-based care journeys. Going ahead, the company envisions AI enabling predictive models of treatment response, paving the way for individualised brain health care.

The company has established a presence across 15 locations, including Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with upcoming expansions in Kolkata and Chennai. It is focusing on Tier I and II cities to strengthen its domestic footprint. In a significant step toward global collaboration, Marbles Health has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Health Services (NHS). As part of its global vision, the company plans to expand into the US, Europe, and Africa. "Neuropsychiatric conditions affect one in seven households worldwide. Over the next five years, we aim to bring solutions directly to this demography," the company stated.