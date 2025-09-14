CII seeks tax holiday, rule harmonisation to boost India's GCC sector

The government should consider offering concessional corporate tax rates or tax holidays for global capability centres (GCCs) set up within notified special economic zones, as well as harmonisation of the permanent establishment rules, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has suggested.
In its proposals for a national framework on GCCs, CII said the new policy should also provide clarity on the nature of services being delivered by GCCs, removing them from the category of ‘intermediary’. This, it added, would expedite GST refunds and reduce detailed scrutiny of refund applications by authorities.
“Further, since GCCs pay tax under the reverse charge mechanism on various services imported from offshore vendors, the policy may allow payment of GST under the reverse charge mechanism by utilising input tax credit,” CII suggested.
India has the potential to scale its GCC ecosystem from the current 1,800 to 5,000 by 2030, positioning itself as a global hub for high-value enterprise capabilities, according to the industry body.
Also Read
Overall, the GCC sector could contribute up to $600 billion to India’s gross domestic product by 2030, with a gross value addition potential of $199 billion. It could generate up to 25 million jobs, including 5 million direct roles within GCCs, CII said.
“The emergence of nano-GCCs, increased functional ownership, and the establishment of technology-focused centres of excellence (CoEs) are central to this evolution. Together, these objectives position India to lead the next wave of global enterprise transformation – cementing its status as the premier destination for innovation-driven, talent-led capability centres,” the industry body said.
To support the sector’s talent requirements, CII recommended that the government’s national policy should aim to develop specialised talent aligned with GCC demands. This could include creating industry-focused GCCs, research initiatives, and guaranteed employment plans.
“The idea is to foster a symbiotic relationship where academic institutions produce job-ready professionals, reducing onboarding and training efforts for companies while enhancing student employability. A key focus may also be on promoting global roles for GCCs in India, enabling Indian centres to take on end-to-end ownership of strategic functions, innovation mandates, and leadership positions serving global markets,” CII said.