SuperGaming's MaskGun crosses 100 mn downloads, raises $15 mn funding

Pune-based SuperGaming's first-person shooter MaskGun has crossed 100 million downloads worldwide as the studio secures $15 million in Series B funding backed by global investors

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 6:32 PM IST
First-person shooter game MaskGun has surpassed 100 million downloads worldwide across app stores such as Google Play and Apple’s App Store.
 
The game, developed by Pune-based studio SuperGaming, has logged 40 million in-game playing hours.
 
MaskGun is powered by SuperGaming’s proprietary SuperPlatform, which enables large-scale multiplayer experiences.
 
“The best part about MaskGun has never been the guns or the maps; it’s the people. Their friendships, rivalries, and stories have made this journey special,” said Roby John, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder, SuperGaming.
 
The studio’s other game, Indus — the Indo-Futuristic Battle Royale — has crossed nine million downloads. Its portfolio also includes Battle Stars, Tower Conquest, and Silly Royale.
 
Cumulatively, SuperGaming’s titles have over 200 million downloads.
 
The company employs 120 people across Pune and Singapore.
 
SuperGaming raised $15 million in a Series B funding round last month at a valuation of $100 million.
 
The round saw participation from investors including a16z Speedrun, Bandai Namco 021 Fund, GFR Fund, IVC Japan, Neowiz (Korea), Loud.GG (Brazil), Barings, and Steadview Capital.
 
Web3 ecosystem stakeholders such as Polygon Ventures, Sandeep Nailwal, Decentralised.co, 4th Revolution Capital, 32-Bit Ventures, King River Capital, Ryze Labs, Ed3n Ventures, Gabby Dizon, Santiago R Santos, Emfarsis, Cristian Manea, and Visceral Capital also participated.
 
Returning backers, including lead investor SkyCatcher, AET Japan, and BACE Capital, also invested in the Series B round.
 
This $15 million funding follows the studio’s $5.5 million Series A round in October 2021 and includes both new commitments and prior investments from returning backers.

Topics :Punegaming industryGames

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

