SuperGaming's MaskGun crosses 100 mn downloads, raises $15 mn funding

First-person shooter game MaskGun has surpassed 100 million downloads worldwide across app stores such as Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

The game, developed by Pune-based studio SuperGaming, has logged 40 million in-game playing hours.

MaskGun is powered by SuperGaming’s proprietary SuperPlatform, which enables large-scale multiplayer experiences.

“The best part about MaskGun has never been the guns or the maps; it’s the people. Their friendships, rivalries, and stories have made this journey special,” said Roby John, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder, SuperGaming.

The studio’s other game, Indus — the Indo-Futuristic Battle Royale — has crossed nine million downloads. Its portfolio also includes Battle Stars, Tower Conquest, and Silly Royale.

Cumulatively, SuperGaming’s titles have over 200 million downloads. The company employs 120 people across Pune and Singapore. SuperGaming raised $15 million in a Series B funding round last month at a valuation of $100 million. The round saw participation from investors including a16z Speedrun, Bandai Namco 021 Fund, GFR Fund, IVC Japan, Neowiz (Korea), Loud.GG (Brazil), Barings, and Steadview Capital. Web3 ecosystem stakeholders such as Polygon Ventures, Sandeep Nailwal, Decentralised.co, 4th Revolution Capital, 32-Bit Ventures, King River Capital, Ryze Labs, Ed3n Ventures, Gabby Dizon, Santiago R Santos, Emfarsis, Cristian Manea, and Visceral Capital also participated.