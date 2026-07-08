Mobility startup Milo Drive raises $2.4 million in a seed funding round

The platform has powered more than one million rides to date. It uses data intelligence and machine learning-led ride assignment to improve utilisation, earnings and reliability across demand channels.

Speaking about the company's vision, Monil Jayeshkumar Khatri, co-founder of Milo Drive, said, “At the heart of Milo Drive is a simple belief: A driver or operator should not be limited by one app, one channel or one uncertain source of income. We are building a platform that brings ride-hailing, corporate travel, airport transfers, rentals and other mobility demands together so every vehicle can be better utilised and every driver gets a fairer chance to earn more.”