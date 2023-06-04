Ola Electric likely to cross $1-bn revenue this year: CBO Ankush Aggarwal

“We are on track to get to that number,” said Aggarwal. “We have consistently grown. Not only our market share but our top line as well. This is obviously backed by the inflection that we're seeing in the market.”

SoftBank-backed Ola Electric may log revenue of $1 billion this year, according to Ankush Aggarwal, chief business officer, Ola. The Bengaluru-based firm is witnessing huge demand for electric vehicles across the country including small towns, tier-2 and tier-3 cities and towns.