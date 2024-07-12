Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

OYO's co-working firm Innov8 inaugurates three centers in Delhi-NCR region

These three facilities, having a total of 60,000 square feet area, are located at Unitech Cyber Park, DLF Cyber City and Okhla in Delhi-NCR, the company said in a statement

Founded in 2015, Innov8 is currently spread across nine cities - Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Indore - with over 30 centres hosting more than 8,000 employees of its clients.
Press Trust of India
Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 5:14 PM IST
Co-working firm Innov8 has started three new facilities with over 600 sitting capacity in Delhi-NCR at an investment of Rs 10 crore as part of its expansion plan amid a rise in demand for flexible workspace.

These three facilities, having a total of 60,000 square feet area, are located at Unitech Cyber Park, DLF Cyber City and Okhla in Delhi-NCR, the company said in a statement.

"Delhi NCR's thriving startup ecosystem and its position as a major corporate hub make it an ideal location for our latest co-working spaces," Ritesh Malik, Founder of Innov8, said.

Innov8, which was acquired by OYO in 2019, has invested Rs 10 crore towards the development of these co-working centres.

Founded in 2015, Innov8 is currently spread across nine cities - Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Indore - with over 30 centres hosting more than 8,000 employees of its clients.

Currently, the company has seven centres in Delhi-NCR.

 

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

