Home / Companies / Start Ups / PE/VC exits surge 36% to $24.8 bn in 2023 amid declining investments

PE/VC exits surge 36% to $24.8 bn in 2023 amid declining investments

The infrastructure sector emerged as the leader, attracting $11.6 billion in investments in 2023, while traditional favorites such as financial services and technology witnessed a decline

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 6:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) exits in India surged 36 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to touch $24.8 billion in 2023, up from $18.3 billion in the previous year, according to a report by EY-IVCA.

Open market exits, comprising 52 per cent of the total exits, reached a record high of $12.8 billion, while buoyant capital markets enabled the second-best year for PE-backed initial public offerings (IPOs).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Public listings stood at 30 in 2023, up from 18 in 2022, the report said.

This came even as the PE/VC investments in the country fell 11 per cent Y-o-Y to $49.8 billion across 853 deals in 2023, from $56.1 billion across 1,273 deals in 2022, due to a 33 per cent drop in the deal volume.

Moreover, investments among Indian startups fell 50 per cent during the year.

“Despite witnessing a decline in overall PE/VC investments, real assets backed infrastructure and real estate sectors experienced substantial growth. While the e-commerce sector faced a funding winter, other sectors such as healthcare and financial services saw significant activity,” said Vivek Soni, partner and national leader of Private Equity Services, EY India.

The infrastructure sector emerged as the leader, attracting $11.6 billion in investments in 2023, while traditional favourites such as financial services and technology witnessed a decline.

The healthcare sector, however, recorded a substantial growth of $5 billion, it said.

“The industry is anticipating a strategic shift in investment approaches, a rise in sectoral focus, and a resurgence in alternate capital investments after elections,” said Rajat Tandon, president, IVCA.

Also Read

Private equity-backed mergers and acquisitions fall to 31-month low

Venture debt gains ground in Indian startups amid equity fund raising dip

Fundraise through venture debt up 50% in 2023; equity funding down 70%

Majority of Indian startups eyeing IPOs in 2024 struggle with losses

Startup funding in 2023 lowest in 5 yrs as big-ticket deals dip: Report

Media firm Dailyhunt in advanced talks to acquire India's X alternative Koo

Shadowfax raises $100 million from TPG NewQuest, Flipkart and others

Meeting with FM 'consultative' and 'positive': fintech, startup executives

Startups backbone of new India, it's our time under the sun: Piyush Goyal

With Microsoft's support, this French co is gearing up to challenge OpenAI

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Private EquityVenture Capitalventure capitalistsIPOsstartups in IndiaInfrastructure sector

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story