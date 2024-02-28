PE/VC exits surge 36% to $24.8 bn in 2023 amid declining investments

Private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) exits in India surged 36 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to touch $24.8 billion in 2023, up from $18.3 billion in the previous year, according to a report by EY-IVCA.

Open market exits, comprising 52 per cent of the total exits, reached a record high of $12.8 billion, while buoyant capital markets enabled the second-best year for PE-backed initial public offerings (IPOs).

Public listings stood at 30 in 2023, up from 18 in 2022, the report said.

This came even as the PE/VC investments in the country fell 11 per cent Y-o-Y to $49.8 billion across 853 deals in 2023, from $56.1 billion across 1,273 deals in 2022, due to a 33 per cent drop in the deal volume.