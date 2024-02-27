Startups are the backbone of new India, it's our time under the sun: Goyal

India’s startups are the backbone of new India, said union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal on Tuesday. He added that the startup sector has proved its capability to innovate with ideas across various sectors like mobility, food, textiles, and more.

“The Sun is rising, and it is our time under the Sun. I hope we don’t miss the bus. I hope the message goes loud and clear to all startups not to lose this opportunity,” Goyal said while speaking at the curtain raiser event for the upcoming three-day Startup Mahakumbh event on March 18-20 at Bharat Mandapam.

Goyal said that the event will be a platform to showcase India’s success stories built over the last decade. It would also showcase to the world that “India has today emerged as a global leader.”

Organized by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham), National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom), Bootstrap Incubation & Advisory Foundation, TiE, and Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), the first-of-its-kind event is expected to have participation from more than one thousand high-potential startups from India and the globe.

Key global and Indian stakeholders such as unicorn startups, global and domestic venture capitalists, corporates, and industry leaders will also participate.

“We are hoping to see more than one thousand startups, over one thousand investors, over five hundred incubators at the event. We have also invited 21 startup bridge countries to actively participate and engage with startups and inspire them during Startup Mahakumbh,” said Shri Sanjiv, joint secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

To assist in the growth of the startup world, the event also unveiled the Bharat Startup Ecosystem Registry, a single-platform database for startups, with the aim to unify “all stakeholders under a cohesive framework fostering seamless coordination and facilitating networking opportunities.”

“There is no better time to position India as the startup hub in the global map. We hope that March 18-20 will be quite historic. We will showcase hundreds of startups across states and districts, with an international touch. During Startup Mahakumbh, our efforts are to ensure focus on everything starting from B2B Software as a Service to pharmacy, agritech, and more,” said former KKR Chief Executive Officer and organising committee member of Startup Mahakumbh, Sanjay Nayar.

Said Prashanth Prakash, Partner, Accel: “Startup Mahakumbh will act as a platform that will bring real innovators together in front of founders and funders both who have succeeded and failed and learn from each other.”