"Platforms that combine scale with sustainable unit economics will win"

Flipkart's hyper-value e-commerce platform, Shopsy, is making a deliberate push into India's underserved rural markets, where millions of consumers are shopping online for the first time. Kapil Thirani, vice president at Shopsy and Flipkart Marketplace, says the company's priority is deepening its reach in Tier-2, -3 and -4 cities rather than expanding geographically. The strategy comes as competition in India's value-commerce segment intensifies, with players like Meesho and Amazon. In a video interview with Peerzada Abrar, Thirani outlines how zero-commission seller economics, quality controls and Gen Z-oriented discovery are shaping Shopsy's next phase of growth. Edited excerpts.

Q: Shopsy reported 90 per cent repeat buyer contribution and strong growth from Tier 2–4 cities during its recent festive season. What drove that?

We generally start the festive season a bit earlier, around two to three weeks before other major portals open up. One key question is where demand is coming from, and more than 70 per cent is from non-metros, especially Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Earlier, the platform was largely fashion-led, but now we're seeing growing interest across general merchandise, home categories, fashion and electronics. All these categories have started performing strongly. In terms of category-wise growth, nuts and dry fruits have seen especially strong traction during the festive season. With supply coming from regions like Jodhpur, Delhi, and the Khari Baoli area, we're able to connect MSMEs directly with consumers, giving them an authentic festive experience. This vertical has seen nearly 3x growth and is performing exceptionally well. In four years, we have encompassed 450 million app downloads across Bharat, and we will continue to take steps to see this scale go deeper.