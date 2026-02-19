Startups' reverse-flip plans taking a pause amid valuation reset, tax worry

Indian startups are hitting the pause button on plans to “reverse flip” — relocating their headquarters back to India — as moderating valuations, a selloff in IT stocks, stronger opportunities in the US, and lingering tax uncertainty following the Tiger Global verdict prompt a rethink.

According to investment banking sources, several companies, particularly in the software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecosystem and those valued above $500 million, that were earlier eyeing domestic listings are now reassessing the timing and viability of such moves.

Over the past few years, a number of startups, including PhonePe, Meesho, Razorpay, Pine Labs, Udaan and KreditBee, have re-domiciled or initiated the reverse-flip process.

Earlier, Zepto, Groww, and Flipkart had shifted back to India. While Meesho and Groww have already listed on Indian exchanges, PhonePe, Flipkart and Zepto remain at various stages of preparation. Most of these flips have been from the US or Singapore.

“A lot of companies that were intuitively inclined to return, driven by the buoyancy in Indian public markets, have put plans on hold due to costs, income considerations and execution challenges,” said Sanjay Khan Nagra, partner at Khaitan & Co. He added that timelines often prove overly aggressive given the ancillary issues that must be resolved before restructuring.