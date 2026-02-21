TryfactaConnex to invest $7.7 bn in UP for AI infra, 1-GW data campus

TryfactaConnex, an affiliate of US-based Tryfacta, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Uttar Pradesh to launch its India AI infrastructure platform, including an initial investment of approximately $7.7 billion to develop a 1-gigawatt hyperscale AI data centre campus.

The announcement was made at the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

Adesh Tyagi, founder and CEO of TryfactaConnex, said, “Our model integrates power generation and compute capacity into a single platform capable of delivering reliable, baseload energy at scale. India represents one of the most strategic global markets for long-term AI capacity deployment.”