Railways clears tracks for India's first 40-kilometre hyperloop project

India is all set to become one of the first countries to develop a long-distance hyperloop system, with the Ministry of Railways approving the proposal for a 40-kilometre project, a source said.

At present, the government is evaluating three technologies, including magnetic levitation. The electronics technology for the system will be developed at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, building on the research from IIT Madras (IIT-M).

This comes at a pivotal moment, as TuTr Hyperloop, a deep-tech startup incubated at IIT-M, prepares to launch the world’s first commercial hyperloop project in India next month. It also marks a significant milestone in India’s journey towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047.

“The ministry has cleared a proposal for a 40-kilometre track, though its location is yet to be finalised. If implemented, it will be the world’s first major hyperloop project,” a government source said. Hyperloop is the fifth mode of transportation, a high-speed train that travels in a near-vacuum tube. The reduced air resistance allows the capsule inside the tube to reach more than 1,000 kilometers per hour. Elon Musk, who heads SpaceX and Tesla, floated the idea through a whitepaper: ‘Hyperloop Alpha’ in 2013. On Saturday, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited IIT Madras’ hyperloop facility. The premier institute boasts the longest operational student-run hyperloop test tube and track, spanning 422 meters.

Vaishnaw exuded confidence that India is rapidly approaching readiness for hyperloop transportation, citing promising results from the ongoing tests. He emphasised that the electronics technology for this project will be developed at ICF, noting that the factory has successfully created large electronic systems for the Vande Bharat high-speed trains. In May 2022, the Ministry of Railways approved a funding of ₹8.34 crore to IIT-M to indigenously develop and validate the hyperloop system and its subsystems. “This place is so full of so much energy that I cannot describe it. I'm so happy to see young, energetic engineers working on this new technology and doing new experiments. We are providing only small help. I think that this will lead us to some good solutions for the country, for our people, for our startups, and the world of technology as well,” the minister explained.