IPO-bound Rebel Foods in talks to bring more global brands to India

IPO-bound internet food company Rebel Foods is in talks with new global food brands to bring them to India.

"We are now 12-plus brands, and we are talking to more global brands. That is how Wendy's came on board in 2023. Food consumption is increasing, and with the Indian consumer maturing, it is a great place to be in," Ankush Grover, co-founder and chief executive officer, India and MENA, Rebel Foods, told Business Standard.

The company became the master franchisee of American fast food giant Wendy's in 2023. Since then, Rebel has scaled Wendy's to 200 stores, with the latest one opening in Gurugram on Wednesday.

"India is the fastest-growing market for us in the last three to five years. We are excited about the India opportunity and believe the best is ahead of us," said Chris Conway, senior vice-president and managing director, APMEA at The Wendy’s Company. Rebel Foods plans to scale Wendy's to 500 locations, including in smaller cities, by 2028. "We are seeing good growth for Wendy's, at the heart of which is customer satisfaction, great quality, and premiumisation measures, including innovative additions to the menu," Grover said. "This has given us leverage over the competition and allowed us to overcome a larger slowdown in the quick service restaurant (QSR) space," he added.

The brand is expecting double-digit growth year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and is currently witnessing around 30-40 per cent Y-o-Y growth on current and existing infrastructure. Of the existing 200 Wendy's stores, 185 are delivery-only, while 15 are traditional offline stores. Going forward, Wendy's growth will be skewed towards delivery-only stores. India's food services sector is expected to be worth Rs 7.76 trillion by 2028, a food services report by National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) stated. "We are getting a good reaction in delivery, while traditional dine-in stores are a new area for us. We have a 70:30 split between delivery and offline and will look to maintain that. With good supply increasing, there is still a big addressable market remaining for delivery, with Tier-II cities also showing a lot of activity in the space," Grover said.

According to the report, in the organised sector, casual dining restaurants are the fastest growing format with 48 per cent market share followed by the quick services restaurant (QSR) segment. The company also recently entered the quick commerce segment with QuickiES in select pincodes in Mumbai and plans to expand that offering to new areas like Delhi NCR. "We are seeing great early results, with orders in three digits, and a lot of them being repeat consumers. Over 90 per cent of our orders are getting delivered in the promised 15 minutes," he said. Talking further about bringing new global brands, Grover said, "Indians are now travelling across the world and know about new brands. We are looking at global brands who want to come to India and expand at a pace that only we can help them do."