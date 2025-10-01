Startups get a makeover, rename parent firms to signal scale, IPO readiness

What's in a name, asked Shakespeare. Quite a bit, it would seem, going by the renaming drive that India’s startup ecosystem is in the midst of. Firms are going in for an identity shift as they rename and rebrand themselves, a move that, for many, signals ambition and a readiness to enter newer businesses.

Notable namechangers include food delivery platform Zomato, which changed the name of its eponymous parent entity to Eternal. Globally, Google changed its name to Alphabet, while Facebook transitioned to Meta.

The latest to jump on to the rebranding bandwagon is Oravel Stays Limited, the parent company of OYO, which earlier this month unveiled a new corporate identity: PRISM. The shift is more than just symbolic. OYO may still be the brand, where consumers book their hotels on, but PRISM is meant to represent the group’s larger canvas, a reflection of founder Ritesh Agarwal’s vision of a "future-ready" corporate architecture.

Cutting a wider swath Investors and brand strategists say that changing the names of parent entities enables companies to signal scale, position themselves as multi-segment businesses rather than single-product ventures, and simplify their structures ahead of initial public offerings (IPOs). Angel investor Lloyd Mathias, who also sits on the boards of several firms, said that rechristening parent entities allows companies to host a spectrum of brands within their ecosystem while also being able to ring-fence the core product. "First, the move signals diversification and the fact that companies have a broader ambition. Second, it future-proofs the narrative that the company is getting into more products, and it's a good way to signal to investors that they are not just a one-trick pony. Third, it creates a reduced risk as it is easier to separate cash cows, so companies can venture into high-risk items, and if they fail, the core business is not affected," Mathias said, adding that it is also a way to attract diversified talent for different businesses, especially where companies are known best for a single dominant product.

Founders, too, echo the sentiment. Agarwal, founder and group chief executive officer (CEO) of PRISM, said that the transition marks the establishment of a future-ready corporate structure designed to "align our expanding portfolio with our long-term vision". Similarly, Eternal's founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal had said that the decision to rename from Zomato to Eternal reflects the company’s evolution beyond its core food delivery app, with its quick commerce vertical Blinkit emerging as a growth driver. Harish Bijoor, business and brand-strategy specialist, said: "The investors like to think of companies as living entities, and the rebranding exercise conveys to investors that companies want to do new things. The key idea is also to make the companies look sharper and contemporary in the eyes of possible investors. In the case of PRISM, it allows the company to dabble in a lot more than just travel and stay."

Underlying the renaming spree is the concept of brand architecture, says Samit Sinha, founder of Alchemist Brand Consulting. Using this strategy, companies reorganise the entire portfolio of their brands. Using the examples of Oyo and Zomato, Sinha said: "There are companies that usually start as a single product or single service company, and get known for a particular line of business, and the name gets very strongly associated with that line of business. Later, they feel that the name would be restrictive as they are trying to expand and diversify." Taking a leaf out of history books It's important to note that this practice is not limited to startups. In the past, legacy companies, too, have undergone a similar makeover. For example, Tata Iron and Steel Company (Tisco) changed its name to Tata Steel in 2005. Infosys Technologies became a simpler Infosys Ltd in 2011 to create a bigger umbrella under which its diversified services portfolio sat, and even Wipro Products changed its name to simply Wipro in 1984 when it ventured into IT services and technology.

However, a broader business scope is not the only reason why companies, including startups, change the names of their parent firms. At the other end of the spectrum is the desire to align the parent entity name with the consumer brand, which improves brand recall, and simplifies the structure ahead of the an IPO. For example, Zepto parent entity, Kiranakart Technologies Pvt Ltd, was renamed Zepto Pvt Ltd; Meesho, which rebranded its parent from Fashnear Technologies Pvt Ltd to Meesho Pvt Ltd; and Swiggy, which streamlined its legal entity name from Bundl Technologies Pvt Ltd to Swiggy Pvt Ltd.