Home / Companies / Start Ups / BigBasket to launch 10-minute food delivery across India by March 2026

BigBasket to launch 10-minute food delivery across India by March 2026

Tata Group-backed BigBasket plans to expand its dark store network and enter the quick-commerce space with a 10-minute food delivery service by March 2026

Bigbasket warehouse, e-commerce, delivery
The move comes as India’s quick-commerce market, valued at $7.1 billion, sees heightened competition with the rise of new rapid delivery platforms. | Bloomberg
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 5:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
BigBasket, the grocery delivery service backed by Tata Group, plans to launch 10-minute food delivery across India by the end of the financial year 2026.
 
“One of the advantages we have is, being a part of Tata Group, you have enough internal capital available,” co-founder Vipul Parekh told Reuters. He also confirmed that the company aims to go public within the next 18–24 months.
 
The move comes as India’s quick-commerce market, valued at $7.1 billion, sees heightened competition with the rise of new rapid delivery platforms.

Targeting quick-commerce rivals

BigBasket intends to challenge existing players like Swiggy’s Instamart, Blinkit’s Bistro, Magicpin’s MagicNow, and Zepto Cafe, which offer instant delivery of items such as coffee and ready-to-eat snacks.
 
To support the expansion, BigBasket plans to grow its dark store network from the current 700 to between 1,000 and 1,200 by the end of 2025. A pilot programme for the food delivery service began a month ago in Bengaluru and is expected to extend to 40 dark stores by the end of July.

Rising competition in quick food delivery

Zepto Cafe was launched in April 2022 with a focus on coffee and ready-to-eat food. Blinkit Bistro, developed by Zomato-owned Blinkit, was released on the Google Play Store on 6 December 2024 and began piloting its 10-minute food delivery service in Gurugram in January 2025.
 
Swiggy’s quick food delivery platform, Bolt, expanded to over 500 cities by May 2025 after its launch in October 2024. Its standalone app SNACC, which promises 15-minute delivery, was launched in parts of Bengaluru on 7 January 2025.
 
Zomato Quick, another 10-minute delivery service, was relaunched in January 2025 following the shutdown of Zomato Instant, an earlier pilot from April 2022, which was discontinued due to profitability concerns.

Customer strategy and menu

BigBasket is targeting existing users of food delivery apps like Zomato and Swiggy, while also aiming to attract new customers, Parekh said.
 
Currently, 5–10 per cent of BigBasket users combine quick-food items with their regular grocery orders — a figure expected to rise. The menu will include items from Tata Group brands such as Starbucks and Qmin.
 
The service will rely on dark stores — strategically located urban warehouses — to quickly process and dispatch online orders.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India remains key strategic market for global brands: Myntra CEO Sinha

Mohandas Pai flags lack of domestic capital for startups, calls for reform

Premium

Fintech firm Decentro initiates reverse-flip process from Singapore

Cricket icon Jonty Rhodes backs Indian sports and fitness brand UpUrFit

Premium

Snitch raises $40 mn to expand men's fashion brand in India, overseas

Topics :BigBasketIndian e-commerce industry

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story