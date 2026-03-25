Rocketlane raises $60 mn in Series C funding to expand AI services platform

Rocketlane, a provider of software for managing professional services workflows, has raised $60 million in a Series C funding round led by Insight Partners, bringing its total funding to about $105 million. The company had previously raised $24 million in a Series B round in 2024, backed by 8VC, Matrix Partners India, and Nexus Venture Partners.

The funding follows a year of strong momentum for Rocketlane, during which the company more than doubled revenue, expanded its enterprise footprint, opened new offices in London, New York, and San Francisco, launched Nitro — the industry’s first agentic execution platform for professional services teams — and saw average deal size increase 4.5 times since 2023.

Rocketlane will use the new capital to accelerate development of Nitro’s execution agents, expand enterprise go-to-market efforts, and scale its success globally.

“Implementing AI and driving adoption in enterprises has been harder than expected, leading to greater focus on services-led growth,” said Srikrishnan Ganesan, chief executive of Rocketlane. “Professional services teams are becoming more central to delivering outcomes.”

“PSA platforms were built to track work,” he said. “The next generation will focus on executing it.”