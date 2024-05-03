SaaS startup Plotline raises $2.6 mn in seed round from Elevation Capital

SaaS (software-as-a-service) startup Plotline has raised $2.6 million (Rs 20.9 crore) in a seed funding round from venture capital firm Elevation Capital.

The company plans to use the capital to expand overseas.

Based in San Francisco and Bengaluru, Plotline serves industry majors in the likes of Dream11, Khatabook, BharatPe, CoinDCX, Niyo, Step, and Kredivo.

"Strategically deploying its $2.6 million seed round to bolster key functions across R&D (research and development), marketing, and sales, Plotline is now looking ahead to drive expansion in the US, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions," the company said in a statement.