Home / Companies / Start Ups / SaaS startup Plotline raises $2.6 mn in seed round from Elevation Capital

SaaS startup Plotline raises $2.6 mn in seed round from Elevation Capital

Strategically deploying its $2.6 million seed round to bolster key functions across R&D (research and development), marketing, and sales, the company said

The company plans to use the capital to expand overseas.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

SaaS (software-as-a-service) startup Plotline has raised $2.6 million (Rs 20.9 crore) in a seed funding round from venture capital firm Elevation Capital.

The company plans to use the capital to expand overseas.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Based in San Francisco and Bengaluru, Plotline serves industry majors in the likes of Dream11, Khatabook, BharatPe, CoinDCX, Niyo, Step, and Kredivo.

"Strategically deploying its $2.6 million seed round to bolster key functions across R&D (research and development), marketing, and sales, Plotline is now looking ahead to drive expansion in the US, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions," the company said in a statement.

Also Read

Scapia raises $23mn funding led by Elevation Capital, 3STATE Ventures

Swiggy gets shareholder approval for potential $1.2 billion IPO this year

Paytm e-commerce renamed 'Pai Platforms', acquires ONDC seller firm Bitsila

Startup funding in India fell 62% to six-year-low in 2023: PrivateCircle

Stalin dubs speculations of his son's elevation as deputy CM as rumours

Former BharatPe COO Bahl-led Eternal Capital launches Rs 120 crore VC fund

Meat startup Licious eyes IPO in 24 months, 500 stores in 5 years

Alphadroid aims to empower hospitality industry with service robots

The Koo story: Bottlenecks in building, sustaining Indian competitor of X

IvyCap plans to invest Rs 2,100 cr in Indian startups in next 12 years

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SaaS industryfundingsstart- ups

First Published: May 03 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story