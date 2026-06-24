SaffronStays secures $3.5 million funding led by Infinity Ventures
The hospitality startup will use the funds to expand across leisure destinations, invest in technology and strengthen its portfolio of managed holiday homesUdisha Srivastav
The hospitality startup will use the funds to expand across leisure destinations, invest in technology and strengthen its portfolio of managed holiday homesUdisha Srivastav
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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 8:06 PM IST