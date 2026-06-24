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SaffronStays secures $3.5 million funding led by Infinity Ventures

The hospitality startup will use the funds to expand across leisure destinations, invest in technology and strengthen its portfolio of managed holiday homes

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Udisha Srivastav
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 8:06 PM IST
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Hospitality startup SaffronStays on Wednesday said it has raised $3.5 million in growth capital in a funding round led by Infinity Ventures, with participation from family offices.
 
The round comprised a mix of fresh primary capital and a partial secondary sale by existing investor Sixth Sense Ventures.
 
The company said the capital will support its next phase of growth, including expansion across existing and emerging leisure destinations, investments in technology and product innovation, enhancement of guest experiences, and continued growth of its premium portfolio of managed homes across India.
 
Founded in 2015, SaffronStays is a network of fully staffed, professionally managed private vacation homes. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company curates a portfolio of over 450 handpicked villas, heritage homes, estates and retreats across around 80 destinations in India.
 
Over the last two financial years, the company said its focus markets have grown faster than the overall portfolio, with inventory increasing by 70 per cent in North India, 90 per cent in South India and 200 per cent in Goa. The growth has strengthened the company's presence in some of the country's fastest-growing staycation and holiday-home destinations, it said.
 
SaffronStays added that it has remained profitable for the last four consecutive years.
 
Commenting on the fundraise, Devendra Parulekar, co-founder of SaffronStays, said: "Over the past three years, we have expanded our portfolio by over 150 per cent, scaled meaningfully across our focus markets, and built a business where more than half of our revenue now comes from premium homes. Throughout this journey, we have remained profitable while continuing to invest in technology, operations, and guest experience. This capital raise allows us to accelerate those investments and further strengthen our position in India's managed holiday-home market."
 
Tejas Parulekar, co-founder of the firm, added that direct bookings currently contribute nearly 70 per cent of the company's business. "Our vision is to build five regional business units, each capable of generating Rs 100 crore in annual business, while maintaining a disciplined approach to profitability, operational excellence and customer satisfaction," he added.
 
The company said it is also deepening its focus on premium and experiential hospitality offerings, with a growing share of revenue coming from higher-value homes, curated experiences and destination-led stays that cater to evolving traveller preferences.
 
   

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Topics :fundinghospitalityStartup

First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 8:06 PM IST

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