SaffronStays secures $3.5 million funding led by Infinity Ventures

Over the last two financial years, the company said its focus markets have grown faster than the overall portfolio, with inventory increasing by 70 per cent in North India, 90 per cent in South India and 200 per cent in Goa. The growth has strengthened the company's presence in some of the country's fastest-growing staycation and holiday-home destinations, it said.

Commenting on the fundraise, Devendra Parulekar, co-founder of SaffronStays, said: "Over the past three years, we have expanded our portfolio by over 150 per cent, scaled meaningfully across our focus markets, and built a business where more than half of our revenue now comes from premium homes. Throughout this journey, we have remained profitable while continuing to invest in technology, operations, and guest experience. This capital raise allows us to accelerate those investments and further strengthen our position in India's managed holiday-home market."