ClickPost's AI agent Parth tackles non-delivery issues of ecommerce players

Parth currently resolves nearly 80 per cent of failed delivery cases within 24 hours and automates up to 90 per cent of delivery exception outreach, Vijay said.

According to Vijay, brands using the system can now reach over 80 per cent of affected customers on the same day of delivery failure, compared with less than 10 per cent earlier. More than half of contacted customers now engage with the AI agent, helping improve second-attempt delivery success rates. ClickPost estimates that brands using Parth have seen RTO rates decline by 15-20 per cent.