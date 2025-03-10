Simplilearn plans to restart fresher upskilling, study abroad verticals

Ed-tech firm Simplilearn, which provides digital upskilling courses, plans to relaunch its two key verticals—fresher upskilling and study abroad—after discontinuing them last year. As part of its strategic comeback, the company will explore potential acquisitions to rebuild these services, said Krishna Kumar, founder and chief executive officer of Simplilearn.

The Blackstone-backed firm had shut down its study abroad and fresher upskilling verticals in 2024 as they failed to generate the expected outcomes.

Expressing continued enthusiasm for the fresher upskilling market, Kumar said, "We are very focused on professionals but not as strong in catering to first-time job seekers. Currently, our entire customer acquisition is online, but entering the fresher market requires selling courses directly to colleges, which is not our core capability. It would be interesting if a company with a proven product could help us target that segment." At present, the firm only offers a free skilling course for freshers.

On the study abroad vertical, Kumar explained that the company discontinued operations because it was not satisfied with the results.

“We realised that when a student is considering studying abroad but is unsure of which country to choose, they need access to a broad range of options. However, if you focus on just one market and one course, you are limiting their choices. That is why we shut it down. You either do it comprehensively or not at all,” he said, adding that while there is no set timeline, the company will likely revive this business through acquisitions.

Speaking on the overall acquisition plans, Kumar said the company is always looking for acquisition opportunities. “As we speak, we are also evaluating some companies,” he said.

Kumar also highlighted that while Simplilearn aims to strengthen its presence in India and the United States, it has expansion plans for the Middle East and Southeast Asia. "India and the US are our key markets, and we continue to deepen our presence there. However, we also see significant growth potential in the Middle East and Southeast Asia, where we already have some presence," he said.

Almost 70 per cent of Simplilearn’s revenue comes from the international market, and the company expects the Middle East and Southeast Asia to constitute roughly 20-25 per cent by year-end. In terms of demographic segments, the company generates 70 per cent of its revenue directly from consumers and the remaining from enterprises.

When asked if the company is raising funds, Kumar said Simplilearn is currently self-sufficient and not looking for any funding. As for FY25, the company expects around 35 per cent year-on-year growth. In FY24, the company’s revenue was Rs 773 crore compared to Rs 701 crore in FY23.