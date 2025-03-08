Swish secures $14 mn in Series A funding from Hara Global and Accel

Bengaluru-based rapid food-delivery startup Swish has completed a $14 million Series A funding round, led by Hara Global and Accel, with participation from prominent angel investors such as Kunal Shah (founder of CRED), Gaurav Munjal (founder of Unacademy), and Sumer Juneja (partner at SoftBank).

This funding will support Swish’s expansion across Bengaluru, with plans to extend its quick food delivery model to more pincodes in the coming months. According to industry experts, the funding will also help it compete with large players such as Swiggy and Zomato.

Swish was built on the thesis that quick food delivery is both necessary and achievable. Over the past few months, this thesis has been fully tested and validated. Swish now operates in more than 10 areas of Bengaluru. The company has demonstrated that 10-minute food delivery is not only operationally feasible but also economically sustainable.

"Our thesis was simple—quick food commerce isn’t just about speed; it drives higher customer satisfaction, greater efficiency, and a business model that is both profitable and sustainable," said Aniket Shah, CEO and co-founder of Swish. "In the past few months, we’ve proven this right. Now, we’re ready to take this validated model across many more micro-markets. As India grows, so do expectations for food quality, speed, and convenience. Consumers deserve the best food and service, and we are committed to delivering it." The brainchild of Aniket Shah, Ujjwal Sukheja, and Saran S, Swish has raised $16 million in less than six months since its inception. Swish addresses a crucial gap in the food delivery sector by providing a hyperlocal service that caters to instant cravings.

It started with snacks and has rapidly expanded to offer full meals, including breakfast, lunch, dinner, and beverages—all delivered within 10 minutes. Operating optimised cloud kitchens, or "delight centres," Swish began in HSR Layout, Bengaluru, and now serves most of the city, expanding further each week. With complete control over food preparation, packaging, and delivery, Swish ensures fresh, hygienic meals reach customers quickly and is redefining how quick-service restaurants (QSRs) operate in India. Hara Global said Aniket, Ujjwal, and Saran have shown tremendous creativity in overhauling the age-old restaurant industry. It added that they have gone one step further, alloying deep innovations in food making and adapting it for the age of quick commerce.