Home / Companies / Start Ups / Women-led tech startups' funding drops 25% in 2024, says Tracxn report

Women-led tech startups' funding drops 25% in 2024, says Tracxn report

India ranks third globally after US and UK in funding raised by women-led tech startups

women employees
India is home to over 7,000 active women-led startups, accounting for 7.5 per cent of all active startups in the country. (Representative Image)
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 1:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tech startups co-led by women secured only $1 billion in funding in 2024, a 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline, according to a report released by the market intelligence platform Tracxn ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8.
 
The report titled ‘Women-led Startups in India Report 2025’ highlights key trends in funding, sectoral growth, unicorn journeys, and global positioning.
 
India is home to over 7,000 active women-led startups, accounting for 7.5 per cent of all active startups in the country. In the tech space, women-led startups have collectively raised $26.4 billion to date, with 2021 being the highest funded year at $6.3 billion.
 
On a global scale, 2022 saw the highest funding contribution from Indian startups at 15.18 per cent. That year, women-led startups in India raised $5 billion compared with $32.8 billion globally. In 2024, India ranked third globally in terms of funding raised by startups co-led by women, after the US and the UK, accounting for 3.96 per cent of funding raised by women-led startups across the globe.
 
The retail sector takes a strong lead based on investments raised by women-led startups, securing $7.8 billion in all-time funding, followed by ed-tech ($5.4 billion) and enterprise applications ($5 billion).
 
Bengaluru leads in the number of women-led startups and total funding raised to date, followed by Mumbai and Delhi NCR. India's women-led unicorn journey has experienced highs and lows, marked by a surge in 2021 with 8 new unicorns and steady growth in 2019 (3), 2020 (4), and 2022 (5). However, 2017, 2023, and 2024 saw no new unicorns, indicating fluctuating momentum.
 
The highest number of acquisitions of women-led startups was recorded at 45 in 2021. This number declined by 20 per cent to 36 in 2022, and further decreased by 30.5 per cent to 25 in 2023. In 2024, the number of acquisitions fell to 16.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Razorpay enters Singapore, its 2nd international foray after Malaysia

Premium

Women entrepreneurs face uphill task in startup world amid funding winter

Premium

Fintech dominates India's startup funding this year, shows Tracxn data

Former Kissht founders launch debt resolution platform, secure $3.5 mn

Indian startups raise $1.65 bn in February, median valuation at $83.2 mn

Topics :start- upswomenwomen empowermentwomen entrepreneurs

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story