Peak XV Partners leads $25 million pre-Series-C round in Stable Money

The Bengaluru-based fintech plans to deploy the capital towards growing its category of products such as fixed deposits (FDs) and bonds, while further investing in hiring talent and exploring new initiatives.

“In terms of profitability, we are looking at December 2027 or maybe early 2028. Then, the assets under management (AUM) will be at a scale where some of those numbers will make sense. Till that time, honestly, we don’t look at raising even more because we have enough capital to get to that stage,” Jain told Business Standard.