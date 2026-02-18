Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Companies / Start Ups / Peak XV Partners leads $25 million pre-Series-C round in Stable Money

Peak XV Partners leads $25 million pre-Series-C round in Stable Money

The Pre-Series C round saw the participation of investors like Z47, RTP Global, and Fundamentum Partnership

Stable Money (Image: Company website)
premium
Stable Money (Image: Company website)
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 6:05 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Fixed-income investment fintech Stable Money, which raised $25 million in a Pre-Series C round led by Peak XV Partners, is targeting profitability by early 2028, the company’s cofounder Saurabh Jain said.
  The Pre-Series C round saw the participation of investors like Z47, RTP Global, and Fundamentum Partnership.
  The Bengaluru-based fintech plans to deploy the capital towards growing its category of products such as fixed deposits (FDs) and bonds, while further investing in hiring talent and exploring new initiatives. 
“In terms of profitability, we are looking at December 2027 or maybe early 2028. Then, the assets under management (AUM) will be at a scale where some of those numbers will make sense. Till that time, honestly, we don’t look at raising even more because we have enough capital to get to that stage,” Jain told Business Standard. 
He explained that the firm will further explore a fund raise only in a scenario where some growth opportunities would require
more capital.
  The company was valued at $175 million during the current round as compared to $125 million in the previous one. In total, Stable Money has raised $65 million. 
“One of the largest growth here is FD, we are constantly acquiring fixed deposits. Thirty per cent of my new users keep coming from Tier-II and Tier-III where we have a decent ticket size as well,” he said. 
Currently, the firm has partnered with 13 banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). Jain plans to add seven more partners this year, taking the total to 20. 
This will further lead to a three-fold growth in AUM for the platform in 2026, he added. 
The platform has ₹5,000 crore in AUM across FDs, bonds, and other secure instruments. 
“FD has grown almost twice from January (2025) to this January (2026). The biggest surprise has been bonds which are now at par with fixed deposits in terms of monthly inflows that we are seeing,” he said.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Byju's parent moves SC against NCLAT nod to Aakash's ₹240 cr rights issue

Premium

AI-powered Cloud service provider Neysa to raise $1.2 bn via equity, debt

Deep-tech startup Atsuya named among top 20 in AI for All challenge

Startups driving innovation, job creation, says former President Kovind

Startup Gnani to launch its voice foundation model at AI Impact Summit

Topics :Startup fundingFixed IncomeFintech

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 6:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story