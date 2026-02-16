AI-powered Cloud service provider Neysa to raise $1.2 bn via equity, debt

Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Cloud service provider Neysa is raising a total of $1.2 billion through a mix of equity and debt. Private equity funds affiliated with Blackstone, along with co-investors, have infused $600 million in equity capital. Based on this infusion, Neysa plans to raise an additional $600 million through debt financing.

Other investors participating in the fundraise include Teachers’ Venture Growth, TVS Capital Funds, 360 ONE Asset, and Nexus Venture Partners. The company did not disclose its valuation.

Founded by serial entrepreneur Sharad Sanghi, the fundraise is among the largest equity infusions into an AI startup in India so far. By comparison, Krutrim, which raised $50 million in its initial round in 2024, was valued at $1 billion.

Neysa is a fast-growing AI acceleration Cloud platform delivering mission-critical solutions to enterprises and government entities. The company has been shortlisted by the IndiaAI Mission as one of its approved Cloud service providers.

According to the company, the funding will support its planned scale-up and deployment of more than 20,000 graphics processing units in India, strengthening the country’s AI ecosystem.