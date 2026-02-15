Deep-tech startup Atsuya named among top 20 in AI for All challenge

Chennai-based deep-tech startup Atsuya Technologies has been named among the top 20 solutions in the AI for All: Global Impact Challenge for its operational AI platform, AOneTM. The recognition was announced at the India Impact Summit 2026, where the company demonstrated how artificial intelligence can independently manage routine enterprise operations.

Founded in 2017, Atsuya Technologies works across sectors including manufacturing, retail, quick commerce, and oil and gas. The company said its technology has progressed from an Internet of Things (IoT)-based monitoring system to agent-driven AI models that can learn from operational environments and take corrective action across workflows without constant human intervention.

The AOne platform combines real-time asset data with domain-trained AI agents. These agents are designed to handle tasks such as optimising energy use, tracking equipment health, and ensuring compliance. Industry observers say such systems could help companies improve efficiency while also supporting decarbonisation efforts by reducing resource consumption. “As businesses increasingly look to scale their operations with intelligence, it is important that innovation is deployed not just rapidly, but responsibly,” said Rahul Ganapathy, chief executive officer of Atsuya Technologies. “Our focus has always been on building technology that enables enterprises to grow sustainably, balancing operational performance with environmental accountability.”