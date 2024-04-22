Home / Companies / Start Ups / Startup Accacia raises Rs 54 crore from investors to expand business

Startup Accacia raises Rs 54 crore from investors to expand business

Southeast Asia-based AC Ventures also participated in this round, alongside continued support from early backers Accel and B Capital

"We have already deployed our solution to over 25 million square feet of real estate and are poised to leverage this opportunity and scale globally," said Talreja, Founder and CEO at Accacia. (Photo: X@ANI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 5:53 PM IST
Startup Accacia, a decarbonisation platform focusing on real estate and infrastructure sectors, on Monday said it has raised USD 6.5 million (around Rs 54 crore) from investors to expand the business.

In a statement, the company said it has "closed a $6.5 million pre-Series A round led by Illuminate Financial".

Southeast Asia-based AC Ventures also participated in this round, alongside continued support from early backers Accel and B Capital.
 

Founded in 2022 by Annu Talreja and co-founders Piyush Chitkara and Jagmohan Garg, Accacia offers an AI-enabled SAAS platform that helps real estate asset managers, owners and developers track their emissions, and design their decarbonisation journey.

"We have already deployed our solution to over 25 million square feet of real estate and are poised to leverage this opportunity and scale globally," said Talreja, Founder and CEO at Accacia.

Accacia's tech platform integrates with existing property management, energy management and procurement systems to automate real-time data capturing and tracking.

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

