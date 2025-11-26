Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 02:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Meet down as users see '502 error': What's causing the outage?

Google Meet down as users see '502 error': What's causing the outage?

Google Meet users across India faced trouble joining calls as a '502 error' appeared on screens; most complaints were about website glitches and server issues

Google meet

Google meet(Photo: Shutterstock)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google Meet users across India experienced a major disruption on Wednesday, with thousands reporting problems while trying to access the platform. Data from Downdetector.in showed a sudden surge in outage reports, crossing nearly 2,000 complaints within a short period.
 

What users are complaining about?

 
According to Downdetector.in, 66 per cent of users flagged website-related glitches during the outage. Another 32 per cent struggled with server connection issues, while 2 per cent reported poor video quality.
 
The disruption affected several major cities, with large clusters of outages seen in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai and Ahmedabad.
 

'502. That’s an error' message appears

 
Many people attempting to join meetings said they were greeted with the message, “502. That’s an error”. Users shared screenshots on X and expressed frustration as the problem spread across the country.
 
 
As the platform went down, users took to X to share their experiences. One user wrote, “google meet crashed before my will to work did”. Another posted, “Google meet is down for everyone in my org but not for me.”

Also Read

Tech Wrap October 20

Tech Wrap Oct 20: Samsung Galaxy XR headset, Nothing Phone 3a, OnePlus 15

Google Meet

Google Meet adds AI-powered makeup filter to enhance your on-screen look

Tech Wrap September 18

Tech Wrap Sept 18: Meta Ray-Ban Display, Google Discover, Zoom AI companion

HP Dimension with Google Beam

HP unveils maiden device made for 3D video conferencing over Google Beam

Google Duo and Google Meet

Google Meet to fully replace legacy Google Duo calling in September 2025

 
A third user asked, “Google meet is down!! Why every big tech is going down this month?”
 

Why the 502 error appears

 
Google Meet is a video communication platform that allows people to host and join virtual meetings. It is widely used for online classes, remote interviews and virtual training sessions. The service supports more than 65 languages with translated captions.
 
A 502 error on Google Meet is a “Bad Gateway” message. It appears when Google’s servers, or the systems connecting users to the platform, fail to respond properly.
 
A 502 error means:
• It is an HTTP 502 status code, meaning a server acting as a gateway or proxy got an invalid response from another (upstream) server.
• The issue is usually on the server side (e.g., overloaded or misconfigured server, network/DNS issues between servers), not with your device
• Google Meet’s servers are facing problems
• The platform cannot load or connect to a meeting at that moment

More From This Section

Deloitte

Another Deloitte report accused of AI-made citations, this time in Canada

OnePlus 15R smartphone in Charcoal Black and Mint Breeze colours

OnePlus 15R to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, launch set for Dec 17

Copilot AI

Microsoft to take down Copilot from WhatsApp starting Jan 15: What changes

Realme P4x, Watch 5

Realme P4x 5G and Watch 5 to be launched on December 5: What to expect

Nvidia

Nvidia patch restores GPU performance impacted by recent Windows 11 update

Topics : Google Meet BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon