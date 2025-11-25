Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 07:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold prices fall ₹10 to ₹₹1,25,120; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,62,900

Gold prices fall ₹10 to ₹₹1,25,120; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,62,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,14,690

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,270 | Image: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,25,120, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver tumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,62,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,14,690.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,120 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,25,660 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,270.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,14,690, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,15,190 in Chennai.
 

Also Read

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,25,410; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,66,900

Trade, tariffs

200% spike in gold import drives India's trade deficit to $41.68 billion

Gold

Gold may surge to $4,600 as central banks, ETFs fuel demand: Emkay Wealth

gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,25,850; silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹1,60,100

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,23,830; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,57,100

         
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,14,840.
              
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,62,900.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,70,900. 
US Gold prices held steady on Tuesday after rising nearly 2 per cent in the previous session, as increasing prospects of a US rate cut in December countered a firm dollar. 
Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $4,132.20 per ounce, as of 0107 GMT. Bullion rose 1.8 per cent on Monday to $4,139.80, its highest since November 14. 
US gold futures for December delivery edged 0.7 per cent higher to $4,049.50 per ounce. 
Elsewhere, spot silver slipped 0.3 per cent to $51.24 per ounce, platinum rose 0.4 per cent to $1,550.10, and palladium lost 0.1 per cent to $1,393.66. 
 (With inputs from Reuters)
 
  
 

More From This Section

Gold

Gold falls ₹10, silver down by ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,25,830

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold prices slip ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,24,250

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,24,870; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,68,100

Oil price outlook and prediction

Oil price prediction: WTI may hit $57 by 2025-end, eyes supply glut in 2026

Gold

Gold prices slip ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,23,650

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices Gold and silver

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon