TakeMe2Space's PowerBank-50 becomes first India-made satellite battery

Hyderabad-based space startup TakeMe2Space on Thursday announced that its PowerBank-50 satellite battery pack was officially space-proven, having successfully completed its first mission aboard Skyroot Aerospace’s Vikram-1 on its maiden flight, Mission ‘Aagaman’, launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 18.

The mission itself was a landmark for the nation. Vikram-1 became the first privately developed Indian rocket to reach orbit, making India only the third country in the world, after the United States and China, where a private company has achieved orbital launch capability. Riding on that historic flight, a single PowerBank-50 unit powered Cosmoserve Space’s experimental payload on the launch vehicle’s Orbital Adjustment Module (OAM) at an altitude of 450 km, performing exactly as designed through the violence of launch and the vacuum, radiation and temperature swings of space.

“Every satellite mission lives or dies by its power system, which is why nobody wants to be the first to fly a new battery. We are grateful that Cosmoserve trusted PowerBank-50 on a mission of this significance. Flying on the first private Indian rocket to reach orbit, and performing flawlessly at 450 km, is the strongest validation a product can earn. PowerBank-50 is now space-proven, made in India, and ready for every satellite builder in the world,” said Ronak Kumar Samantray, founder and chief executive officer of TakeMe2Space. Why ‘space-proven’ is the credential that matters In the satellite industry, flight heritage is the hardest credential to earn and the first question every buyer asks. Satellite builders, launch providers and insurers are deeply reluctant to fly components that have never flown because a single subsystem failure can end a multi-crore mission. This creates a well-known barrier for new suppliers: You cannot gain heritage without flying, and you cannot fly without heritage. PowerBank-50 has now broken through that barrier.

The bar is highest of all for batteries. Batteries are among the most closely scrutinised components on any rocket because they must survive intense launch vibration and shock, and then operate reliably in a vacuum through extreme hot and cold cycles during every orbit. On this mission, PowerBank-50 validated its entire chain in the real environment: its high-energy-density lithium-ion cells, intelligent battery management system, cell heaters and aluminium flight enclosure. The product has moved from being qualified on the ground to proven in orbit, the highest level of technology readiness. For India’s fast-growing small-satellite ecosystem, this milestone means builders no longer need to depend on imported battery packs with long lead times to de-risk their missions. A flight-proven power system is now designed, built and available off the shelf in India.

What this means for everyday life Satellites quietly support much of daily life. The weather forecast before a farmer sows a crop, the maps that guide a delivery rider, cyclone warnings on the coast, television broadcasts, and crop and water surveys all depend on satellites working around the clock. Every satellite, however, has the same weakness: For a large part of every orbit, it passes through Earth’s shadow, where its solar panels go dark. During those minutes, the battery alone keeps the satellite alive. If the battery fails, the satellite dies. Until now, Indian satellite builders mostly had to import this critical component at a high cost and with long waiting periods. A proven, affordable battery made in India lowers the cost of building satellites, which means more Indian startups, universities and students can put satellites into orbit. More satellites mean better forecasts, sharper disaster warnings, smarter farming and wider connectivity, built in India for India and the world.

What is new about PowerBank-50 PowerBank-50 packs more than 50 Wh of energy storage into a unit the size of a paperback and weighing 380 grams, about the weight of a smartphone. It uses cells with among the highest energy density available for small satellites, carries onboard intelligence that manages, balances and reports the health of the battery to operators on the ground, and keeps itself warm through the extreme cold of orbit. Packs can be stacked to power anything from a CubeSat to a microsatellite, with a mission life of up to five years in low Earth orbit.