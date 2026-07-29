AI startup Freehand raises $75 million for supply-chain expansion

"Enterprises spend $16 billion a year on supply-chain software and another $348 billion hiring people to do what this software cannot," said Nitin Jayakrishnan, cofounder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Freehand. "We built Freehand to close that gap — with AI agents that decide, act and take accountability for outcomes. This is the beginning of true autonomy in the enterprise."
Jayakrishnan previously built and sold Pando, an enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for logistics.
This funding round follows Freehand's recent emergence from stealth with global deployments at Meta, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Dunkin' and Cardinal Health, as tariffs, taxes and immigration policies put increasing strain on the outsourcing model that has historically run global supply chains. Across early deployments, customers have recovered 5–10 per cent of spending in complex categories, completed workflows five to seven times faster, and reduced procure-to-pay cycles by more than 70 per cent. As a result, organisations are redeploying employees to higher-value work while reducing traditional outsourcing and business process outsourcing (BPO) contracts.