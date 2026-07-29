AI startup Freehand raises $75 million for supply-chain expansion

"The very nature of work is changing, with AI," said Abhijeet Manohar, cofounder of Freehand. "Shifting from building software for the user to building software that is the user meant we could drive far deeper transformation for our customers. The difference between an agent that acts and a chatbot that suggests is context."

Freehand's central intellectual property (IP) is its Category Context Graph, which captures every decision, transaction and exception across a spending category. By unifying the unstructured data buried in documents and communication channels with the structured data in enterprise systems, it gives the agents the situational knowledge of a tenured supply-chain expert, along with an audit trail explaining every decision. Every AI agent Freehand deploys is built on and continuously enriches the graph, creating a compounding intelligence effect in which each decision improves the accuracy, context and autonomy of the next.