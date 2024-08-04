WazirX meltdown prompts Indian crypto firms to consider insurance, security

After the security breach at crypto exchange firm WazirX, other companies may roll out programmes that secure customers' wallets and funds. This may include compensatory funds to settle accounts of customers affected by a cyber attack, theft of funds, among others, people close to the development said.

However, introducing traditional insurance to protect crypto assets is going to be a tall order for the industry, said experts. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This comes as calls for the insurance of user funds invested in crypto exchanges grew louder after the heist at WazirX was first detected.

Indian crypto firms are exploring ways to introduce plans aimed at protecting customer funds on their exchanges following a security breach at WazirX that resulted in the theft of over $230 million.



“I don't think there is any exchange today which can claim that the funds are 100 per cent insured. We tried to get insurance in the past, but we did not get any insurance provider who would be willing to insure these assets. It's not an easy process,” Nischal Shetty, founder and chief executive officer of WazirX, told Business Standard last week over a call.

CoinSwitch, another homegrown crypto exchange, claims to have its custodial wallets insured to prevent theft.

“Safeguarding user funds is our top priority. To that end, we store users' crypto assets in industry-leading custodial wallets designed with advanced security measures to prevent unauthorised access or theft. Our custodial wallets are insured by reputed providers, offering an additional layer of protection for our users' funds,” said Balaji Srihari, business head, CoinSwitch, in response to queries.



A lack of legislation that requires a provision for mandatory insurance has added to the industry’s woes in times of crises.

“The lack of growth in India's VDA insurance sector stems from regulatory uncertainty and the absence of mandates requiring exchanges to insure the assets in their custody. The unclear definitions of virtual digital assets (VDAs) further deter traditional insurers,” said Navodaya Singh Rajpurohit, legal partner, Coinque Consulting and founder, Pravadati Legal.

With the crypto sector still in its infancy both globally and in India, Rajpurohit explains that the lack of clear classification for virtual digital assets (VDAs) presents a challenge for insurance companies willing to underwrite crypto exchanges.



“Ambiguity in classifying digital assets like Bitcoin, security tokens, and stablecoins complicates risk assessment for insurers. Without clear guidelines, insurers are unsure how to price these risks. This contrasts with some of the Indian exchanges, which have insurance policies from digital asset insurers,” he said.

Shetty from WazirX hinges his argument about the lack of crypto insurance in the industry on the constant evolution of the sector.

“Insurance providers need to also understand what are the industry best practices. Best practices are evolving on a quarterly basis. The industry is new, and such incidents keep happening every three to six months, making it hard for providers to underwrite,” he added.



He explained that WazirX has reached out to Liminal Custody, its wallet service provider that it has blamed for the security breach, to see if they had any insurance coverage over the funds lost to the heist.

Cyber attacks on crypto exchanges or crypto thefts are a very common phenomenon globally. The year 2022 was the biggest year ever for crypto hacking, with $3.8 billion stolen from cryptocurrency businesses, said a report from Chainanalysis.

Globally, crypto exchanges have relied on players who specialise in crypto insurance. For instance, financial services firm Lloyd's in the United Kingdom provides an insurance policy to protect cryptocurrencies that are stored in online wallets against thefts or digital heists. Introduced in 2020 during the crypto boom, this liability insurance policy has a dynamic limit. The limits increase or decrease with a change in the price of crypto assets.