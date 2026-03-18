West Asia conflict sends Indian startups into wait-and-watch mode

The war in West Asia has now begun to weigh on Indian startup boardrooms.

Over the past two weeks, companies have turned cautious on expansion plans in the region — particularly in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), long seen as a key international destination — while also bracing for second-order effects in India.

Indian fintech major PhonePe has cited market volatility stemming from the conflict as a reason to temporarily defer its initial public offering (IPO), though concerns around valuations in the run-up to the listing also played a role.

iMeUsWe, a lineage-tech platform which links the past with the future through ancestry, communities, and astrology, said the company is witnessing a downside impact on demand. West Asia accounts for nearly 11.63 per cent of total new international users for the Pune-based startup.

“There were plans to introduce USD-based pricing to better cater to international audiences and support expansion. Given the current geopolitical situation and expected short-term fluctuations in sign-ups, the approach is now more measured. The rollout is being reviewed and may be deferred to the next quarter until conditions stabilize,” Desai added.

The startup added that it has also postponed plans to introduce a US dollar-based pricing to better cater to international audiences and support expansion.

“The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar are emerging as key markets for us but there was a sharp drop in new user registrations towards the end of February. March saw a partial recovery, but growth stabilised at a lower level and did not return to earlier highs. Toward the end of March, there are early signs of mild softening again,” said Vivek Desai, co-founder and chairperson.

Fintech impact Several Indian companies are now reassessing their near-term strategy, with firms expecting a dip in demand for homegrown technology stack even as existing projects continue to operate normally.

Industry insiders said that while decade-old Indian incumbents in the region may not face significant disruption yet, smaller companies expanding to newer markets such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia may put fresh investments and projects on hold.

The ecosystem is factoring in the scale of the ongoing conflict, travel restrictions in the region, and the possibility that expatriates working there may have temporarily returned to India.