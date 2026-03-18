West Asia conflict sends Indian startups into wait-and-watch mode

“The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar are emerging as key markets for us but there was a sharp drop in new user registrations towards the end of February. March saw a partial recovery, but growth stabilised at a lower level and did not return to earlier highs. Toward the end of March, there are early signs of mild softening again,” said Vivek Desai, co-founder and chairperson.
The startup added that it has also postponed plans to introduce a US dollar-based pricing to better cater to international audiences and support expansion.
“There were plans to introduce USD-based pricing to better cater to international audiences and support expansion. Given the current geopolitical situation and expected short-term fluctuations in sign-ups, the approach is now more measured. The rollout is being reviewed and may be deferred to the next quarter until conditions stabilize,” Desai added.