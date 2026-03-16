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Atlys raises $36 mn to expand visa platform globally, invest in AI tools

Susquehanna Asia VC leads Series C round as Atlys expands globally and invests in AI tools to streamline visa applications and build infrastructure for cross-border travel

Mohak Nahta, founder and chief executive officer of Atlys
Mohak Nahta, founder and chief executive officer of Atlys
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 6:22 PM IST
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Atlys, a leading visa-processing startup, said it has raised $36 million in a Series C funding round led by Susquehanna Asia VC, with participation from existing investors Elevation Capital, Long Journey Ventures, and Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India). MakeMyTrip has also joined as a new investor.
 
The funding will be leveraged to expand Atlys into new international markets while consolidating its leadership in regions where it already operates. A core focus will be accelerating the company’s AI roadmap, embedding intelligence across the entire visa lifecycle, from document verification and eligibility assessment to real-time traveller support. Atlys is building an AI-native mobility infrastructure designed to eliminate friction in cross-border travel. The investment will also strengthen regulatory integrations and global partnerships that power faster, more reliable visa access worldwide.
 
“We are currently on a 700,000 annual visa run rate, and as rising incomes drive a surge in global travel and cross-border experiences, the scale of the opportunity ahead is significant,” said Mohak Nahta, founder and chief executive officer of Atlys. “Our mission at Atlys is simple: remove the barriers that prevent people from exploring the world. Passport strength should never determine someone’s ability to travel.”
 
Sai Araveti, investment advisor to Susquehanna Asia VC, said that for millions of travellers the visa is the first gate to international travel and Atlys has taken a deeply product- and technology-first approach to digitising a workflow that has historically been manual, opaque, and unpredictable.
 
“By automating applications, improving approval outcomes, and bringing transparency to timelines, Atlys is making cross-border travel significantly more reliable,” said Araveti. “Over time, the data layer the company is building around traveller identity and eligibility can become foundational infrastructure for global mobility.”
 
The funding comes at a time when Atlys continues to see strong momentum globally, having processed nearly 450,000 visas since its last round while recording 11x growth. Since its Series B, Atlys has rapidly expanded across international markets including the UAE, the US, the UK, and Australia, which now account for nearly half of its business.
 
Atlys’ growth reflects broader trends in global travel. UN Tourism reported 1.4 billion international tourist arrivals in 2024, marking a full return to pre-pandemic levels.
 
Prior to this, Atlys raised its Series B in 2024, led by Peak XV Partners and Elevation Capital, following its Series A in 2023, also led by Peak XV Partners and Elevation Capital, a seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) in 2021, and an earlier pre-seed round led by South Park Commons.
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Topics :Artificial intelligenceCompany NewsStartupVisa

First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 6:22 PM IST

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