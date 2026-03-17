Venture Catalysts exits hygiene startup Pee Safe, gets 9.6x return

Early-stage investment fund Venture Catalysts on Tuesday announced a full exit from Pee Safe, generating a 9.6 times return on invested capital. The exit was completed in January 2026, yielding an XIRR (extended internal rate of return) of 30.53 per cent for the fund and its limited partners.

The development came after the women’s hygiene and wellness startup recently raised $32 million led by global healthcare-focused private equity firm OrbiMed. Venture Catalysts stated that the secondary component of the round enabled liquidity for select early investors.

Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, founder of Venture Catalysts, said, “This exit is a validation of patient early-stage investing where we back founders before the market agrees. Pee Safe built category depth, distribution muscle, and brand trust. Delivering cash returns, not just markups, strengthens our promise to LPs (limited partners) and energises our next cycle of investments for everyone involved today.”

Venture Catalysts initially backed Pee Safe in August 2017. During that stage, the company was expanding from a focused toilet hygiene proposition into a broad personal hygiene and wellness portfolio. Pee Safe has scaled with an omnichannel model, with products available through more than 50,000 offline retail touchpoints across over 100 cities, alongside e-commerce, quick commerce platforms, and its direct-to-consumer channels. The brand has expanded approximately 45–50 per cent year-on-year over the last two years. Vikas Bagaria, founder of Pee Safe, said, “Venture Catalysts believed in our mission early and were part of our first fund raise. As we welcome OrbiMed and scale faster, we are proud that early partners can realise meaningful outcomes. We see this as proof that strong brands can be built from India.”