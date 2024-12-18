Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Start Ups / Yotta Data seeks $500 mn private credit to invest in data centres

Yotta Data seeks $500 mn private credit to invest in data centres

The company will likely go for a bilateral deal to be finalized in early 2025, they said, adding the terms are not finalized yet and bank credit is also an option

Indian start-up Yotta Data Services Pvt. Ltd.
Indian start-up Yotta Data Services Pvt. Ltd.
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 5:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Saikat Das
 
Indian start-up Yotta Data Services Pvt. Ltd. is seeking to raise about $500 million to invest in its data center parks, according to people familiar with the matter. 
The firm is in talks with private credit funds including Oaktree Capital Management LLP for the financing, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter. Cerberus Capital Management LP and Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP also had discussions with Yotta, they said. 
 
The company will likely go for a bilateral deal to be finalized in early 2025, they said, adding the terms are not finalized yet and bank credit is also an option.
 
Yotta’s fund-raising plan underscores the growing need for capital in the world’s fastest-growing major economy that has made infrastructure building a key priority. The nation’s $10 billion private credit industry is witnessing an unprecedented flurry of deals, with local firms competing with global players for market share. 
 
Yotta, backed by real estate billionaire Niranjan Hiranandani, is buying chips from Nvidia Corp. to offer high-performance computing capabilities from its data centres to help corporations in the country develop their own artificial intelligence services. 
 
Davidson Kempner and Oaktree declined to comment, while Yotta and Cerberus didn’t reply to emails seeking comments.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Indian startups to boost hiring by 20-30% in 2025 as funding improves

Premium

As startups expand spacetech innovations for data, funds remain a concern

Premium

Startup reimagines bank lockers with high-tech vaults in gated communities

Karnataka inks agreement with New Jersey to boost tech, innovation ties

MoS Jitendra Singh meets with institutional leaders on sidelines of IISF

Topics :Indian startupsIndian start-upsIndian startup factory

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story