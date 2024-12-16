Exotel accelerates AI-led innovations to redefine customer experience

Exotel, a leading provider of AI-powered customer engagement and experience solutions, said it is building new standards in the customer experience (CX) domain with its product roadmap and vision for financial year 2024-2025 (FY25).

At the heart of its innovation is Exotel’s Harmony platform, an AI-first customer engagement solution designed to unify conversations, context, and workflows across channels and systems.

The Harmony platform is Exotel’s cornerstone for driving enterprise-grade CX transformation. By integrating advanced AI capabilities— such as Generative AI voice bots and Conversational Quality Analysis (CQA)—Harmony enables seamless collaboration between human agents and AI. This approach empowers businesses to deliver hyper-personalised and context-rich customer interactions. It helps make real-time decisions with intelligent routing. It also helps boost customer satisfaction while reducing costs and increasing revenue.

The platform’s capabilities are tailored to meet the needs of banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, e-commerce, and other sectors in the area of customer engagement.

“FY24 has been transformative for Exotel as we advanced our product strategy to empower enterprises with cutting-edge AI-driven solutions,” said Adarsh Dikshith, CFO, Exotel.

“Our focus on innovation and operational efficiency not only enhances customer outcomes but also creates new growth opportunities for businesses navigating the complexities of modern CX,” Dikshith said.

Financial milestones

Complementing its product advancements, Exotel reported significant financial achievements in FY24. The firm said it turned profitable with positive earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation (Ebitda) in Q3 and Q4 of FY24, with projections of 100 per cent year-on-year EBITDA growth in FY25. The FY24 losses reduced by 65 per cent, from Rs 108.8 crore in FY23 to Rs 38.8 crore.

Exotel serves over 7,000 clients globally. It facilitates more than 25 billion annual conversations through its unified platform.

The company has also entered into high-growth markets, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, and the USA. This is unlocking new revenue streams and strengthening international presence.

Commenting on Exotel’s progress, Gautam Mago, general partner at A91 Partners, an investor in the firm, said, “Exotel’s robust product roadmap and customer-centric innovation is inspirational for their customers and employees. The company’s commitment to constant improvement and transforming customer engagement through AI will allow Exotel to maintain its industry leadership status while continuing its financial growth path,” said Mago.

Looking ahead, Exotel aims to sustain its growth trajectory by continuing to invest in AI-powered innovations and expanding its global footprint.