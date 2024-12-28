Mumbai craves for midnight snacks: 2024 unpacked with Zepto report

- Hyderabad : 217 ENO packets - Chennai: 481 condoms; 5,234 quantities of pet food; 481 watermelons ODD TIME CRAVINGS

- Snacks, stationery, and self-care essentials topped midnight shopping list

- 20 million snacks ordered between 12 and 4 AM

- 85,000 stationery orders placed late at night

FAST & FURIOUS - Mumbai ordered 3.1 mn snacks between 12 and 4 am; Bengaluru ordered 28,000 massagers

Quick commerce major Zepto on Friday released its year-end report, 2024 unpacked with Zepto, showcasing how users are choosing instant delivery platforms for everything, from snacks to stationary and self-care essentials.- Unique orders by individual users5,544 curd pouches