Mumbai craves for midnight snacks: 2024 unpacked with Zepto report

Quick commerce major Zepto on Friday released its year-end report, 2024 unpacked with Zepto, showcasing how users are choosing instant delivery platforms for everything, from snacks to stationary and self-care essentials. WHEN YOUR CART TELLS A STORY - Unique orders by individual users - Bengaluru: 5,544 curd pouches
- Hyderabad: 217 ENO packets - Chennai: 481 condoms; 5,234 quantities of pet food; 481 watermelons ODD TIME CRAVINGS
- Snacks, stationery, and self-care essentials topped midnight shopping list
- 20 million snacks ordered between 12 and 4 AM
- 85,000 stationery orders placed late at night
- Mumbai ordered 3.1 mn snacks between 12 and 4 am; Bengaluru ordered 28,000 massagers
FAST & FURIOUS
- Zepto made its fastest delivery in 25 seconds and covered 340 million kilometers in 2024
WEIRD COMBOS
- Dumbbells + Samosas
- Momos + Chocolate syrup
- Knives + Dettol
- Pooja essentials + Tonic water